Yung Gravy confirms he’s dating Addison Rae’s mum Sheri Nicole Easterling

Rapper Yung Gravy and Addison Rae’s mother, Sheri Nicole Easterling, have confirmed they are dating.

The couple made their debut at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday (28 August) evening, walking the red carpet together and sharing a kiss in front of the cameras.

Yung Gravy, 26, told MTV he contacted Easterling, 46, online because he thought she was “fine”.

The pair said they initially got to know each other over FaceTime before meeting in person.

“You know, I’m from the farthest north it gets and she’s from the farthest south it gets. I’m into MILFs and she’s kind of the queen of MILFs, so I figured it was just the perfect match,” Yung Gravy said.

He also revealed that he had met Easterling’s 21-year-old influencer daughter. “She’s a sweetheart,” the musician told Page Six.

The pair connected after Easterling recently shared a TikTok using a filter that claimed to predict who she would date next.

After the filter said she would go on a picnic at the park with Yung Gravy, the rapper stitched the video and responded with his approval.

The couple wore matching looks (Getty Images for MTV/Paramount G)

Easterling is estranged from her husband, Monty Lopez. The former couple share three children: Addison and sons Enzo and Lucas.

News of Easterling and Lopez’s split surfaced after an influencer, Renée Ash, alleged that she had been in a relationship with Lopez.

Easterling appeared to address the controversy in a cryptic post on her Instagram stories last month.

“Personal matters being brought public are always challenging and overwhelming for anyone involved. I will be okay,” Easterling wrote, as reported by People.

“My biggest concern is – and always will be – my children and their fragile hearts and minds. I will always do my best to try to protect them.

“My goal is to make sure that they feel secure and safe and know that everything will be okay.”