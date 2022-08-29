Black gowns and cut-outs dominate the 2022 MTV VMAs red carpet

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The MTV Video Music Awards are notorious for some of the wildest moments in fashion history.

Lady Gaga shocked viewers in 2010 when she wore a dress made out of actual raw meat. Katy Perry paid tribute to another iconic red carpet moment in 2014 when she wore matching denim ensembles with Riff Raff, inspired by outfits worn by Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake. And actor Rose McGowan turned heads in 1994 by wearing a sheer, black beaded knee-length gown with a black thong on full display.

The MTV VMAs have become synonymous with crazy fashion. And while still glamorous, this year’s red carpet fashion seemed to be more scaled back than the bold looks we’ve come to know and love (even the red carpet was black). The 2022 MTV VMAs was full of dark and moody tones, cut-out silhouettes, and halter necklines.

Lizzo kicked things off. The “About Damn Time” singer was one of the first celebrities to arrive at the ceremony, wearing a blue-black gown from Jean Paul Gaultier’s spring 2022 couture collection, designed by Glenn Martens. Lizzo, who is nominated for five awards this year, paired the off-the-shoulder dress with gothic lipstick and gold jewelry.

The popular K-pop girl group Blackpink also coordinated in all-black ensembles. Lisa rocked her blunt bangs with a pair of black Celine culottes, and a sleeveless crop top with a keyhole cutout. Jisoo walked the red carpet in a black Dior dress with a lace bustier and a floral skirt. Jennie opted for Chanel, wearing a black two-piece set featuring a low-cut skirt. And Rosé, the only blonde of the group, wore a turtleneck mini dress from Saint Laurent. Of course, each of the Blackpink girls repped the fashion labels of which they’re all brand ambassadors for.

While black seemed to be the overwhelming colour on the red carpet, some stars livened up their moody looks with floral prints. Disney Channel alums Sabrina Carpenter and Dove Cameron each wore black floor-length gowns with floral overlays. Carpenter walked the red carpet in a sequin flower dress designed by Moschino. The retro look included a keyhole slit at the chest and two cut-outs at the waist. Meanwhile, Cameron’s gothic-inspired Paco Rabanne outfit featured not one, not two, but three leather belts.

The black fashion kept coming when Italian rock group Maneskin wore Lil Kim-inspired outfits (pasties included) from Gucci. And model Ashley Graham hit the red carpet in a black halter dress from Houghton by Katharine Polk, with front cut-outs and ruched detailing.

Even the men rocked moody fashion at the MTV VMAs. Lil Nas X took drama to the next level with his all-black feather ensemble, designed by Harris Reed. And Jack Harlow, one of the co-hosts for this year’s VMAs, arrived in an Hermès double-breasted black jacket and matching trousers.

As award show season continues, perhaps all black everything will be this year’s biggest red carpet fashion trend.

Read for more best dressed fashion at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.