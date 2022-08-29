Taylor Swift was spotted fangirling over Nicki Minaj during the rapper’s MTV VMAs performance on Sunday (28 August).

The singer, who is nominated in all five categories for her work on All Too Well: The Short Film, was filmed rapping all the words to Minaj’s “Super Bass” as the MC performed it live to the audience at New Jersey’s Prudential Stadium.

Swift, who at the time of writing has won Best Longform Video, surprised fans with her appearance at Sunday’s show.

The singer arrived in a sheer, jewelled dress after a three-year hiatus from the awards.

