Harry Styles fails to attend MTV VMAs due to Madison Square Garden gig

Harry Styles failed to attend the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards due to a clashing Love On Tour show at the famous Madison Square Garden venue in New York.

The 28-year-old singer, who won the Album of the Year award for Harry’s House, made a virtual appearance at the star-studded ceremony to thank his fans.

“I obviously wouldn’t be holding this if it wasn’t for you,” Styles said in his acceptance speech. “I’m sorry I can’t be there with you tonight. I’m about to go on stage just down the road.”

The VMAs are taking place in nearby New Jersey. “Hope you’re having a wonderful evening and thank you so much,” finished Styles.

Styles, along with Doja Cat and Jack Harlow, led the nominations for the VMAs with eight nods, including Song of the Summer, Video of the Year, Artist of the Year, and Best Pop.

The former One Direction singer is currently touring across the US, playing several nights in major cities.

Starting Saturday (28 August), Styles is set to perform for 10 nights at Madison Square Garden until 21 September.

Other cities included in the 32-night tour include Austin for five nights at Moody Center, and Chicago for five nights at United Center, before wrapping up at Los Angeles’s Kia Forum for a 10 night run concluding on Tuesday 15 November.

