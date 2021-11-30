After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Fashion Awards is back – and guests certainly didn’t disappoint when it came to their outfit choices.

Typically, the annual soiree is a celebration of the best and brightest names in the industry, rewarding models, designers, and tastemakers for their various successes over the past 12 months.

This year, however, a slightly more sombre atmosphere clouded the ceremony. It took place just one day after it was revealed that one of fashion’s trailblazers, Virgil Abloh, had passed away after a two-year battle with cancer.

The Off-White and Louis Vuitton designer was honoured at the start of the night with a tribute that gave everyone in the room an opportunity to commemorate him and his seismic contributions to the industry.

As for who took home awards on the night, winners included Simone Rocha for best Independent British Brand, and Nensi Dojaka was given the British Fashion Council (BFC) Foundation Award in recognition of her dynamic designs have been worn by everyone from Dua Lipa to Bella Hadid.

Elsewhere, Kim Jones was named “Designer of the Year” for his work at Dior men’s and Fendi, while former GQ editor Dylan Jones was given the “Special Recognition” award for his contribution to the industry as a whole.

But onto the fashion itself. With guests including Lily Allen, Dua Lipa, Billy Porter, and Iris Law, the red carpet was awash with statement looks.

As for designers, there was plenty of Richard Quinn – cue many innovative floral designs – while other British design titans (Erdem, Emilia Wickstead and Roksanda) also made appearances.

Here were the best-dressed stars at this year’s Fashion Awards.

Dua Lipa in Maximilian (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images f)

Lily Allen in Fendi (Getty Images for BFC)

Zawe Ashton in Emilia Wickstead (David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Cindy Bruna in Richard Quinn (David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Adriana Lima in Celia Kritharioti (BFC/Jason Lloyd-Evans)

Kate Beckinsale in Sabina Bilenko Couture and Edward Enninful (Getty Images for BFC)

Kris Jenner in Tommy Hilfiger (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images f)

Jenna Coleman (David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Paul Mescal in Gucci (David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Tommy Dorfman (David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Iris Law (Getty Images for BFC)

Lucy Boynton (David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas in Richard Quinn and Nick Jonas (David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Gillian Anderson in Chloe (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images f)

Billy Porter (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images f)

Eiza Gonzalez (Getty Images for BFC)

Charli Howard (Richard Young/Shutterstock)

Harris Reed (David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Alexa Chung in Caroline Hu (Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

Hailee Steinfeld in H&M (David Fisher/Shutterstock)

