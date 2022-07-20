Lizzo doesn’t want to be the ‘token big girl’ in fashion

Lizzo has said she refuses to be the “token big girl” as she reflects on the lack of body inclusivity in the fashion industry.

The Special singer said she has been on “a lot” of shoots where clothes have been made “from scratch” to fit her body type.

Lizzo, who is the cover star of the latest issue of Elle UK, said that while she’s “not mad” at this, it is a reflection of an industry that still does not cater to all sizes.

“But what about the millions of people who are my size or bigger who can’t get access to chic and glamorous clothing?” she said.

“I don’t want to be the token big girl for the fashion world. I want to open the door. I want this for everybody.”

Lizzo says she doesn’t want to be the ‘token big girl’ in fashion (ELLE UK / AB+DM )

The Michigan-born musician has long championed body positivity and released a size inclusive shapewear brand in April.

Announcing the launch of the range – which caters for sizes XS through to 6X – Lizzo described it as a “love letter to my big girls” and “a welcome letter to everybody”.

“This is not an invitation to change who you are...this is an opportunity to BE who you are on your terms,” she said.

“I don’t know about y’all – but I’m sick of people telling me how I’m supposed to look and feel about my body. I’m tired of discomfort being synonymous with sexy.

“If it’s uncomfortable, TAKE IT OFF. And if it makes you feel good, PUT IT ON.”

Speaking to Elle, Lizzo also opened up about how the old-age advice, “fake it ‘til you make it”, helped her build self-confidence.

“I began attracting a lot of people who thought I was beautiful. But she [her best friend] genuinely thought I was beautiful and helped me believe it and verbalise it out loud,” she explained.

“I was like, ‘Oh no, my [beauty] is real’. And I think that’s an important thing. You start attracting people who see you the way you see yourself. Anyone around you is going to notice you how you view yourself.”

The September issue of Elle UK is on sale from 28 July.