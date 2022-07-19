Lizzo has candidly shared her opinions about monogamy, with the singer revealing that she finds the concept “a little claustrophobic”.

The About Damn Time singer, 34, who is currently dating Myke Wright, discussed her relationship and the concept of monogamy during an appearance on The Breakfast Club, after host Charlamagne tha God questioned whether she could see herself dating her boyfriend for 10 years.

In response, Lizzo revealed that the idea of a “traditional relationship” for 10 years “scares” her.

“I think a traditional relationship scares me for 10 years, but love is forever. I can love somebody forever,” the singer said. “Monogamy, to me, is a little claustrophobic because there are rules. I think a love relationship that’s not monogamous has no rules. I think people who do poly and all that stuff - there’s still rules.”

Lizzo then explained that she doesn’t “want any rules,” before noting that “doesn’t mean” she’s seeing other people. “It doesn’t mean he is either,” she continued. “It just means that there are no expectations, and that way, the love gets to just be the main event… It’s like, do what you wanna do, as long as you love me.”

Lizzo’s explanation prompted host Angela Yee to question whether she would change her mind about monogamy if Wright were to want her to commit only to him, at which point Lizzo revealed that the couple could “still have that and not call it monogamy”.

“It’s just love. It’s like: ‘I just love you. I’m not worried about nobody else. I’m not worried about anybody else sexually, romantically, emotionally. I’m just worried about you. I’m just thinking about you.’ I think that’s what we have, which is the most beautiful, pure thing ever,” she said.

While Lizzo described the couple’s relationship as “love,” she joked that she and Wright are still in the “soft launch” stage of their relationship.

“We haven’t done a red carpet yet, by the way. I just wanna point that out. That was an FYC [For Your Consideration],” she said about the couple’s recent red carpet appearance, before adding: “This was a soft launch. I have to respect his privacy.”

“A carpet ain’t a carpet unless it’s a carpet. A carpet ain’t a carpet unless it’s on Vogue,” she continued.

Despite her claim that the couple is just in the “soft launch” stage of their relationship, Lizzo told the hosts elsewhere in the interview that her relationship with Wright “hits different” because he knew her before her rise to fame.

“Even the man I’m with, he knew me before all of this too, we were friends,” the Truth Hurts singer said. “Not to say that I can’t be friends with people who met me after the fame, but it hit different when they knew you before 2019.”