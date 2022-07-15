Lizzo reveals why her relationship with boyfriend Myke Wright ‘hits different’

Lizzo has revealed how her relationship with her boyfriend Myke Wright “hits different,” and why she values him so much.

The 34-year-old singer discussed her romance during an appearance on 105.1 FM’s The Breakfast Club, where she acknowledged how her loved ones have supported her before her success. She also noted how her friends love her for who she is and met her before she started going by Lizzo, as her original name is Melissa Jefferson.

According to Lizzo, Wright is someone she met before rising to fame, as they were “friends” first, which is something she said is “important” to her.

“I have the most genuine people around me,” she said. “They don’t give a s**t about Lizzo with the chain on, they care about Melissa. Everyone I am close with has met me before all this happened, and I think that’s important.”

“Even the man I’m with, he knew me before all of this too, we were friends,” the Truth Hurts singer added. “Not to say that I can’t be friends with people who met me after the fame, but it hit different when they knew you before 2019.”

Lizzo also opened up about how love saved her life, with the rapper noting that she doesn’t mean literally, but rather that it helped her reach a “better, healthier, safer, happier place”.

“I think ‘saving your life’ doesn’t always mean you was about to die and somebody saved you,” the About Damn Time singer said. “Saving your life can also mean, your life was headed in one direction and now it’s going in this direction which is a much better, healthier, safer, happier place because of love.”

Prior to accepting love, she said that she was headed toward “a really lonely” path after “becoming a celebrity”, as her friends aren’t famous. She also noted that she “distanced” herself from her peers throughout her fame, until she ultimately come to the realisation that “love is there” for her.

“There’s things that happened to them because of me, and I feel so guilty about it. And instead of trying to fix it, I just distanced myself,” she continued. “I wasn’t letting anyone help me, and I learned that love is there.”

Lizzo then praised her therapist, who helped her come to the understanding that her loved ones wanted to be there for her, ultimately allowing her to “accept their love”.

“My therapist actually was like: ‘You should allow people to be there for you, because they want to. If you don’t let people love you, no one’s going to love you,’” Lizzo added. “I started to look around and be like: ‘Let me accept their love, accept them for who they are, and let their love be good enough.’ And I have just been covered in love.”

Lizzo and Wright made their first red carpet appearance together last month when they attended the screening for her Amazon Prime Video series, Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.

She confirmed that she was in a relationship in April during a radio interview with Andy Cohen after he mentioned that she was photographed having dinner with Wright, who he referred to as a “mystery man”, in February.

When asked if she and the man were still together, she said: “Yeah,” before claiming that a relationship should be about being “mutually supportive, no matter what that person does”.