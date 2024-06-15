Princess of Wales wears monochrome Jenny Packham for Trooping the Colour

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The Princess of Wales returned to public life while she undergoes cancer treatment as she joined the royal family to celebrate the King’s official birthday.

Kate stepped out wearing a white, fitted Jenny Packham dress with a statement bow on the collar and a matching waistband, paired with a hat by Philip Treacy, and the Irish Guards Regimental Brooch, as she is the regiment’s Colonel.

Reports say her shoes were Jimmy Choo and she carried a Mulberry clutch.

Her earrings, from jeweller Cassandra Goad, appear to be ones she has previously worn, notably at the christening of Prince Louis in 2018, and she appears to have worn the same pair at Wimbledon last year as well.

Over the years, Kate has not been afraid to shop her own wardrobe (as the sustainable fashion saying goes), regularly re-wearing some of her favourite garments and accessories.

Here are a few occasions Kate has re-worn outfits and looked fabulous:

1. Chanel jacket

On a three-day visit to the US, the prince and princess sat courtside at an NBA game in Boston, with Kate sporting a vintage 90s Chanel jacket, black trousers and heels.

She wore the same boucle blazer and trousers combo a few weeks earlier in London while visiting the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

Royal watchers are impressed that the mum-of-three has embraced vintage style more in recent years.

2. Jenny Packham gown

When the princess goes all-out glam for a red carpet event, she always impresses.

Fans went wild when she debuted this glittering rose gold gown by one of her go-to designers, Jenny Packham, at a gala dinner at Kensington Palace in 2011.

It’s no wonder Kate decided to don the sequinned showstopper once more, this time for a gala event in Norfolk in 2016.

3. Roksanda dress

Taking a leaf out of Queen Elizabeth II’s royal style book, the princess chose a brilliantly bright yellow midi dress by British designer Roksanda for her arrival in Jamaica on a royal tour.

She donned the same sunny frock to present the ladies singles’ trophy at Wimbledon in 2022.

4. Alexander McQueen coat

Kate has been spotted in Alexander McQueen ensembles countless times throughout the years (starting with her iconic wedding gown, of course).

She debuted this trendy red coat for a hospital visit in 2020, accessorised with black block-heeled court shoes and a top-handle bag.

Later the same year, she gave the coat a chic winter makeover, styling it with a black roll neck jumper, suede boots and leather gloves.

5. Zara blazer

It’s not just designer fashion looks that the princess rewears.

She first wore a white blazer from high street giant Zara paired with slim-cut trousers during a royal visit to Canada in 2016.

The following year she played up the nautical style of the blazer, teaming it with cropped trousers with gold buttons while visiting the Docklands Sailing and Watersports Centre, London.