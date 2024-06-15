Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The Princess of Wales’ return to public life for Trooping the Colour comes after six months of preventative chemotherapy.

In a statement ahead of the event marking the King’s official birthday, Kate said she is “not out of the woods yet”.

The Princess confirmed on Friday that she would be in attendance for events at Buckingham Palace.

She has a few months of treatment to go for the unspecified form of cancer and said she has “good days and bad days”.

The princess revealed she began treatment in January, and in March recorded video statement in which she said that her condition was initially not believed to be cancerous when she underwent major abdominal surgery.

Subsequent tests revealed the presence of cancer and she was advised to undergo treatment.

The princess said in a message recorded on Wednesday: “It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times. I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days.

“On those bad days, you feel weak, tired, and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.”

According to the NHS website, chemotherapy is a treatment aimed at stopping cancer cells from reproducing, which prevents them from growing and spreading in the body.

As well as killing cancer cells, chemotherapy can damage some healthy cells in your body such as blood cells, skin cells and cells in the stomach. This can cause nausea, tiredness, hair loss and an increased risk of infections.

In March it emerged that a member of staff at the private hospital The London Clinic, where Kate spent two weeks receiving treatment, had allegedly attempted to view Kate’s files while she was a patient.

Up to three staff members were allegedly being investigated, with the Information Commissioner’s Office, the UK’s privacy watchdog, confirming they had received a breach report and were “assessing the information provided”.

Family Photo

Speculation around Kate’s disappearance from public duties was fuelled after she was forced to apologise when an image released on Mother’s Day was found to have been manipulated.

An image released on Mother’s Day was shown to have been manipulated ( Reuters )

Kensington Palace released the image of the princess with her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, on Sunday 10 March.

Within hours, however, major picture agencies across the world issued a rare “kill notice” after a number of editing issues were spotted. These included Charlotte’s sleeve being misaligned, Kate’s hand being blurry and her zipper being misaligned.

As the furore into the picture controversy continued, with picture agencies such as Getty Images demanding an explanation from the palace, Kate released a statement apologising for the confusion caused.

“Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day,” she said.

Other images taken by Kate of the royal family have since been reassessed and found to have been digitally altered, including a picture taken at Balmoral on the late Queen’s 97th birthday.

She is undergoing preventative chemotherapy treatment ( PA Images )

Challenging pregnancies

During the then-Duchess of Cambridge’s three pregnancies, she suffered with hyperemesis gravidarum, a condition which causes severe vomiting.

To overcome the extreme sickness, she revealed in a podcast Happy Mum, Happy Baby, she resorted to hypnobirthing techniques of mindfulness and meditation.

In the 2020 podcast, the Princess told the host Giovanna Fletcher: “I’m not going to say that William was standing there sort of, chanting sweet nothings at me.

“He definitely wasn’t. I didn’t even ask him about it, but it was just something I wanted to do for myself.

“I saw the power of it really, the meditation and the deep breathing and things like that, that they teach you in hypnobirthing, when I was really sick, and actually I realised that this was something I could take control of, I suppose, during labour. It was hugely powerful.”

Kate has only been spotted on a handful of occasions since Christmas ( Getty Images )

Her latest health issues came amid a series of setbacks for the British monarchy, with King Charles also undergoing treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer.

The 75-year-old monarch stepped back from public duties but returned in May.

Prince Andrew’s former wife, Sarah Ferguson, is also currently undergoing treatment for skin cancer, just six months after being treated for breast cancer.