Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon was seemingly shut out of a Marc Jacobs fashion show for arriving late.

The 26-year-old model was seen being turned away by security on Thursday outside the Park Avenue Armory in New York City, where the Marc Jacobs Fall/Winter 2023 show was taking place. A viral TikTok video posted by @mickmicknyc captured the moment Leon was denied entry.

“Big drama at the Marc Jacobs Fashion Show as Leon wasn’t allowed in as she arrived exactly at 6pm,” read the TikTok video, which showed Leon and her companion arriving outside the venue.

The eldest daughter of Madonna – who was wearing an all-denim outfit – walked toward the entrance of the Armory, but three security guards standing on the steps told Leon that the doors were closed.

Leon’s guest then requested entry to the event, as the crowd outside the venue began to chant: “Let her in! Let her in!”

Another bystander was heard asking the security guard, “You don’t know who she is?” seemingly referring to Leon’s famous mother and frequent Marc Jacobs collaborator. Even Lourdes Leon herself starred in a Marc Jacobs campaign in 2021.

Upon realising she wouldn’t be allowed in to see the fashion show, Leon walked away from the venue and returned to her SUV.

“One thing about security they don’t care,” one TikTok user commented under the viral video, which has been viewed more than 1.8m times.

“If you ain’t 15 mins early…you’re late!” another person wrote.

While it’s unclear exactly what occurred after the event, Leon seemed unfazed by the incident when she posted a picture of her all-denim outfit to her Instagram story later that night, tagging Marc Jacobs.

The denim ensemble included a denim bustier and a long blue skirt with a high slit in the front. She paired the look with a distressed, cropped denim jacket, a frayed denim purse, and white knee-high boots.

Lourdes Leon was denied entry to a Marc Jacobs fashion show on Thursday (Instagram / @lourdesleon)

Despite Leon being denied entry into the event, many other famous figures attended the Marc Jacobs Fall/Winter 2023, including Emily Ratajkowski, Ashley Grammy, and Nicky Hilton Rothschild.

The daughter of Madonna and actor Carlos Leon has been making waves in the fashion world after making her modelling debut in 2018 when she walked the runway for Gypsy Sport. Most recently, the mother-daughter duo wore matching black outfits when they sat front row at Tom Ford’s spring 2023 runway show at New York Fashion Week.

Leon also walked the Versace runway at Milan Fashion Week in September 2021 and channelled her mother while wearing a bondage-style leotard in a campaign video for Mugler.