Megan Fox has sparked mixed reactions after stepping out in a loudly patterned outfit that she noted resembled a “grandma’s sofa”.

On Wednesday, the Transformers star, 35, shared a photo of herself wearing a pair of brown-and-yellow paisley patterned pants, which were cinched above the ankle to create a bell-shaped bottom.

The actor paired the pants with matching sleeves in the same pattern, which she wore in addition to a brown-and-black gingham halter top with cutouts and a brown belt.

Fox completed the retro look with bright green toe nail polish, and a headband in the same pattern as her corset top.

On Instagram, where Fox shared a photo of her unique outfit, she also included a second photo of a brown, orange and beige couch in a similar pattern for comparison purposes.

“Everybody’s grandma had that one sofa… swipe,” she captioned the photos.

The interesting outfit choice was met with both amused and confused responses from Fox’s fans, with one person writing: “So true, but what?”

“This outfit makes no sense but it’s Megan Fox so I love it,” someone else wrote.

Other fans were more supportive of the couch-inspired vibe of Fox’s outfit, with one person writing: “Loving this whole grandma couch look,” while another added: “My grandmother’s couch has never looked better.”

Fox’s latest fashion choice comes after her stylist Maeve Reilly previously opened up about why it is “fun” dressing the actor, who she said can wear “stuff that other people just can’t”.

“She wears stuff that other people just can’t wear, and that’s what’s really fun for me as a stylist,” she told WWD in October 2021. “I think that’s how you give everyone their own sort of individual flavour.”

Reilly also noted that Fox’s style is often influenced by the actor’s fiancé Machine Gun Kelly’s, and that she has to take this into consideration when dressing the star.

“We definitely want to make sure that it is a beautiful image, both of them together and it’s important that we coordinate,” Reilly said.