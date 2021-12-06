(Megan Fox)

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox link pinky fingers with chain for nail polish launch party

Couple wore accessory to attend launch of musician's new nail polish brand, UN/DN LAQR

Chelsea Ritschel
New York
Monday 06 December 2021 16:23
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox have illustrated the strength of their bond with unique manicures, which saw them attached by a metal chain.

The couple showed off their dedication to one another while attending the launch of Machine Gun Kelly’s new genderless nail polish collection, UN/DN LAQR.

For the event, the musician, 31, opted for an all-black vinyl suit, while Fox, 35, chose a black blazer mini dress and a black body chain.

The pair completed their looks with matching pink manicures, which saw the couple’s pinky fingers linked by a silver chain.

In photos from the event posted to her Instagram, which the Transformers star captioned: “Hot Topic couture,” the couple can be seen holding up their linked hands, with the chain seemingly attached by metal links to the long fake nails on each of their pinky fingers.

The photos have prompted praise from the couple’s fans, with one person describing the accessory as relationship goals.

“If he doesn’t wanna get matching nails with an attached chain then I don’t want it,” they wrote, while another person added: “The matching nails are everything.”

Ahead of the event, Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, shared a promo clip of his new nail polish line on Instagram, where he was filmed posing with metal chains.

In the caption, the musician said that his first brand had been “incubating for over a year,” but that it’s now ready.

This is not the first time that the couple, who reportedly began dating in the summer of 2020, has expressed their dedication to one another through accessories, as the love race singer previously revealed that he wears a necklace containing a drop of Fox’s blood.

While discussing the unique necklace during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in May, the singer revealed that it had been a gift from Fox.

“Yeah, I mean, some people give, like, a handkerchief to their partner or whatever, she gave me her DNA,” he told DeGeneres.

According to UN/DN LAQR’s website, the new nail polish line “champions self-expression,” with the about section adding: “We know attitudes (and colours) can change almost daily and embrace this message through nail polish, a beauty category built on self-expression without commitment.”

The brand’s individual nail polish bottles retail for $18, while collections of three colours are available to purchase for $52.

