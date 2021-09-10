Megan Fox has opened up about her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly, with the actor revealing that she believes their souls are “intertwined” and that their connection is handled by their “ancestors”.

The 35-year-old, who has been dating the singer since spring of 2020, shared her thoughts on their bond, and why she feels it comes so naturally, while speaking with CR Fashion Book.

“I think part [of our connection] comes naturally because our relationship is so karmic that our spirit, our souls, are so intertwined on that higher plane, a lot of it is handled for us by our ancestors and the spirits and energies that are watching over us,” the Jennifer’s Body star said, according to JustJared.

This is not the first time that Fox has spoken candidly about the strength of her bond with the rapper, whose real name is Colson Baker, as she previously described the 31-year-old as her “twin flame”.

“I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame,” Fox said during an appearance on Lala Kent and Randall Emmett’s podcast, Give Them Lala ... With Randall in July 2020, shortly after the pair met on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass.

At the time, Fox elaborated on her meaning, explaining that she believes she and Baker are “two halves of the same soul”.

“Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time,” the Transformers actress said. “So we’re actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away.”

In the same interview, Baker also spoke of the couple’s instant connection, with the Bird Box star recalling how he would wait outside his trailer on set each day just for the chance to make eye contact with Fox.

Elsewhere in her interview with CR Fashion Book, Fox spoke candidly about her mental health and body image, with the actor revealing that she has previously struggled with disordered eating and depression.

“I came into the world really bright and sunny and happy,” she said. “However, at a certain point, I went through some trauma in childhood and I developed a pretty severe eating disorder and manic depression, which runs in my family, so there was definitely some wrestling with chemical imbalance going on.”

According to Fox, these struggles have played out in roles throughout her career, as she noted that she has related to characters such as Jennifer in Jennifer’s Body.

“As I got into my early 20s, that hell-hath-no-fury, a woman scorned demon did rise up in me ... I did tap into that archetype a few times as well,” she said. “That’s kind of what you see in Jennifer [of Jennifer’s Body] - that sort of nasty streak that can exist if you align yourself with that ancient energy.”

The CR Fashion Book issue featuring Fox will be available 16 September.