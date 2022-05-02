We are just hours away from the 2022 Met Gala, which will be the first time fashion’s most-anticipated event will take place on the first Monday in May in two years.
Last year, the Met Gala took place on 13 September and the year before, it was cancelled due to the pandemic. Usually, around 600 celebrities are invited to mark the glitzy event in their social calendars, but this year and last, the numbers are closer to 400.
The 2022 Met Gala’s theme is In America: An Anthology of Fashion, or “Gilded Glamour”, and is the second part of the Costume Institute’s exhibition, which opened on 18 September.
The first part of the exhibition was reflected in last year’s Met Gala theme, In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, which was in celebration of all things American Fashion.
As per tradition, the guest list for this year’s event has been presided over carefully by Vogue’s Anna Wintour, who has run the gala since 1995. It was announced earlier this year that the 2022 hosts would include Regina King, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Lin-Manuel Miranda, who will served as the night’s official co-chairs.
What happens inside the Met Gala?
While the Met Gala’s red carpet is broadcast live for all the world to watch and admire the glamorous fashion parade, the actual fundraising event takes place behind closed doors.
Chelsea Ritschel lifts the veil on what goes on inside the Met Gala:
What happens inside the exclusive Met Gala?
2022 Met Gala will take place at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art on 2 May
Who is going to the 2022 Met Gala?
The Met Gala’s guest list has always been kept firmly under wraps until the night begins. But how do they get an invitation in the first place?
Here’s everything you need to know about it:
Who is attending the Met Gala and how do they get an invite?
The Met Gala 2021: Who went?
What does the 2022 Met Gala theme mean?
The theme for this year’s Met Gala is In America: An Anthology of Fashion, and is reflected in the dress code of the night. According to Vogue, this is summarised on the invitations as “gilded glamour, white tie”.
But what does it all mean? Our US reporter Chelsea Ritschel decodes the meaning of the theme:
What is the Met Gala’s dress code ‘Gilded Glamour’ and what is white-tie?
Met Gala will take place on 2 May at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City
How do you watch the 2022 Met Gala?
The Met Gala starts at 6pm ET (11pm BST) and will see some of the biggest A-list celebrities descend on the red carpet dressed according to this year’s Gilded Glamour theme.
Find out how you can watch the gala tonight:
When is the Met Gala 2022 and how can you watch it?
Met Gala 2022 returns on first Monday in May
Good morning, and welcome to The Independent’s liveblog following the 2022 Met Gala!
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies