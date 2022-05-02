We are just hours away from the 2022 Met Gala, which will be the first time fashion’s most-anticipated event will take place on the first Monday in May in two years.

Last year, the Met Gala took place on 13 September and the year before, it was cancelled due to the pandemic. Usually, around 600 celebrities are invited to mark the glitzy event in their social calendars, but this year and last, the numbers are closer to 400.

The 2022 Met Gala’s theme is In America: An Anthology of Fashion, or “Gilded Glamour”, and is the second part of the Costume Institute’s exhibition, which opened on 18 September.

The first part of the exhibition was reflected in last year’s Met Gala theme, In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, which was in celebration of all things American Fashion.

As per tradition, the guest list for this year’s event has been presided over carefully by Vogue’s Anna Wintour, who has run the gala since 1995. It was announced earlier this year that the 2022 hosts would include Regina King, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Lin-Manuel Miranda, who will served as the night’s official co-chairs.