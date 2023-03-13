Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Mindy Kaling has confused Oscars viewers after changing into an identical version of her Oscars red carpet dress, only in a different colour.

On Sunday 12 March, the actress arrived on the champagne-coloured carpet outside of the Dolby Theatre ahead of the 95th annual Academy Awards in a white custom Vera Wang gown which featured a sheer corset detail on the bodice and off-the-shoulder sleeves.

“Who does a white gown better than Vera Wang?” Kaling said to E! News while walking the carpet ahead of the awards show, according to People.

However, Kaling then tried the dress on in a different colour, with the comedian changing into a black version of the same dress to present an award during the ceremony.

The dress swap sparked confusion among viewers, with some questioning whether they were imagining that Kaling was wearing a white version of the dress earlier in the night.

“We’re so deep into the Oscars that I’m questioning whether Mindy Kaling was actually wearing a white dress before or not,” one person tweeted, while another said: “Did Mindy Kaling change into the exact same dress in black??”

“Wasn’t Mindy Kaling wearing the white version of that outfit? Or was this The Dress all over again,” someone else asked, in reference to the viral dress debate of 2015.

Others were curious why Kaling chose to change into the exact same dress, but in a different colour. “WAIT! Mindy Kaling just changed from a white dress to a black dress. THE SAME DRESS??? Why??? #Oscars2023,” one person tweeted.

“I know Mindy Kaling did not just change into….her exact dress, but in black,” another person joked.

In addition to changing into a black version of the same gown, Kaling also made subtle changes to makeup and accessories, with the actress appearing on stage in a red lip and different earrings to pair with her black gown.