From chic divers to frothy dresses, everything you missed at London Fashion Week

Despite still running a mixture of digital and physical shows, this season’s London Fashion Week (LFW) almost felt like a return to normality.

There were plenty of big names back on the schedule and a sense of joy to the proceedings – and this really translated into the clothes for spring/summer 2022.

Missed out on any of what happened over the long weekend? This is our cheat sheet for the best clothes, most exciting shows and viral moments from London Fashion Week…

Best entertainment… Rejina Pyo

Rejina Pyo made her SS22 collection one of the most exciting of the weekend, with help from some Olympic divers.

Showing at the London Aquatics Centre, Emily Martin, Josie Zillig and Robyn Birch kicked off the presentation by gracefully diving from various heights. The collection itself was beachy, fun and had an emphasis on travel – something we’re all hoping to do a bit more of in 2022.

Swimming pools certainly seem to be having a moment at London Fashion Week – David Koma (a designer favoured by Jennifer Lopez) also showed his sexy, glamorous collection at the Aquatics Centre.

Frothiest dresses… Molly Goddard

Let’s face it: Molly Goddard wins this prize every season, and for good reason. She’s made a name for herself with voluminous tulle dresses worn by everyone from Villanelle in Killing Eve to Rihanna and this season saw more of the same.

Puffy dresses came in yellows, pinks and whites, but there was also more of a restrained element running through Goddard’s collection with plenty of jeans, floral dresses and wearable cardigans. Goddard made a case for bringing ballet flats back, and showed she can do so much more than just party dresses.

Sexiest outfits… Nensi Dojaka

You might not know Nensi Dojaka now, but mark our words: you will. Fresh off winning the prestigious LVMH Prize, the young designer put on her first London Fashion Week show.

She’s already won legions of celebrity fans – including Dua Lipa and Bella Hadid – and they will no doubt love her latest collection. It was full of barely-there slip dresses, lots of straps and visible lingerie – powerful, sexy clothes for the modern woman.

Most dramatic gowns… Edward Crutchley

(Jonathan Brady/PA)

The Bridgerton effect is still very much alive and well, if Edward Crutchley’s latest collection is anything to go by.

In a moody underground space, the highlight of this collection was definitely the sumptuous 18th century-inspired gowns opening and closing the show. After the show, Vogue reported, Crutchley said: “A lot of the thought process was around queerness and queer spaces, particularly in London.”

Most confusing clothes… Richard Malone

While there was much to love about Richard Malone’s collection – particularly the rich colour palette and gorgeous bags in collaboration with Mulberry – some parts did leave us scratching our heads. Most of the clothes were wearable (in a high fashion kind of way), but things derailed a bit by the end, with curtain rods and heavy drapes attached to the models’ dresses.

Best casting… Osman

(Jonathan Brady/PA)

The Osman show enlisted some particularly interesting models to walk the catwalk – including Tayce from season two of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK and TV presenter Anita Rani.

Biggest surprise… Victoria Beckham

Everyone thought VB was taking some time away from London Fashion Week as her name wasn’t on the schedule – but then she unexpectedly dropped a campaign video for her SS22 collection.

It might’ve been a surprise, but the clothes weren’t. Very much in Beckham’s wheelhouse, the collection was full of tailoring, long dresses, splashes of colour and plenty of wide-legged trousers.

Best use of florals… Richard Quinn

Florals for spring might not be ground-breaking, but Richard Quinn certainly makes it feel like it is. Playing LFW out with a bang, the collection mixed bright pastel colours with duvet-inspired floral coats and dresses, splashes of latex and studded leather jackets. It’s the kind of eclectic mix that absolutely shouldn’t work – but in Quinn’s hands, it does.