Oscars 2023: Why was Morgan Freeman wearing a single glove?

Oscar viewers noticed Morgan Freeman wearing a single glove during Sunday’s (12 March) ceremony.

The Shawshank Redemption star introduced a sizzle reel for Warner Bros’ 100th birthday alongside Margot Robbie at the 95th Academy Awards.

Freeman took to the stage wearing a black glove on his left hand, leaving some fans confused.

The 85-year-old actor previously revealed that his left hand was paralysed after a serious car accident in 2008.

Freeman had to be cut out of his vehicle by emergency workers and was airlifted to hospital after his vehicle flipped multiple times on a Mississippi highway.

“They had to use the jaws of life [hydraulic cutters] to extract him from the vehicle,” a local newspaper editor told The Guardian at the time. “He was lucid, conscious. He was talking, joking with some of the rescue workers at one point.”

Morgan Freeman and Margot Robbie speak onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

As a result, Freeman has to wear a compression glove to keep the blood flowing in his left hand.

“I suffered nerve damage and it hasn’t gotten better. I can’t move it,” he told People in 2010.

“If you don’t move your hand, it will swell up. Do you know you move your hand about a million times a day?”

He also told Esquire that the condition causes pain “up and down the arm. That’s where it gets so bad. Excruciating”.

