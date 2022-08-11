This is what to pack for a weekend away

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

‘Tis the season for going on a weekend away.

If you’re looking to make the most of the warm weather but don’t have lots of holiday days or cash to spare, a quick and easy weekend trip can sort you right out.

These holidays should be relatively stress-free – there’s a lot less admin involved than your average vacation, and you don’t need to take huge amounts with you.

However, that doesn’t always turn out to be the case, as many of us are chronic over-packers. “Excitement can take over and you might find yourself packing too much, forcing you to carry around a huge bag all weekend,” says Rhi Roberts, fashion buyer at Oliver Bonas (oliverbonas.com). “Furthermore, if you are going abroad, you will also have to deal with pesky baggage restrictions and additional charges.”

Nor do you want to pack the wrong things, as you “risk being underprepared and you’ll have to do some spontaneous shopping – or worse, panic purchasing”, adds Roberts.

Looking to strike the right balance for your next weekend away? Here are some simple packing tips to keep in mind…

Look for versatility

You want the clothes you end up packing to work as hard as possible.

Roberts’ advice? “Make sure the items you choose all work together and complement each other – this will give you a mini capsule wardrobe, leaving you prepared for any scenario the weekend might throw your way.

“Whether you’re going on a cosy country weekend away or a fast-paced city break, midi dresses are your wear-everywhere style to see you through any situation.

“Opt for a breezy fabric like cotton or linen, your mid-length sundress in plain or patterned with florals, animal print, checks and stripes. Mix up your accessories to take your midi dress from day to night.”

The weather can be unpredictable, so Roberts adds: “Pack a jumper or cardigan in a neutral shade. This versatile addition can be thrown on over a dress or skirt, and equally looks great with jeans and a T-shirt.”

Shoes can take up the most space in your bag, so unless you have a really formal event to attend, stick to a trusty pair of trainers. Roberts calls these essential for any weekend away, saying: “Stay comfy exploring during the day, or dress them up with a midi dress for dinner and drinks.”

Ultimately, Roberts says focus on packing clothes “you know you love” – that way, you’re more likely to be comfortable on your trip away.

Don’t forget your accessories

“Your clothes should work hard, but so should your accessories,” says Roberts. “A staple crossbody bag, sunglasses and jewellery are all essentials for your weekend packing list.

“Using different accessories with the same clothing pieces will transform a look entirely. There’s no better excuse for getting dressed up than a weekend away, but if you are tight on space, a pair of statement earrings or necklace will elevate your everyday midi dress, and take your outfit from a day on the beach to restaurant ready, seamlessly.”

Take the right bag

“Pick a weekend bag that has numerous pockets and compartments,” says Roberts.

“This makes it simple to separate items, so smaller ones don’t get muddled among larger jackets and clothing. You’ll want to make sure your weekend bag is comfortable for you to carry, too.”

Maximise space

When it comes to packing, Roberts says: “Roll your clothes rather than folding them. This will save on space and allow you more room for bringing home souvenirs and goodies.”

And if you really want to max out on space: “Stuff smaller items into your shoes,” she recommends. “Underwear, socks, jewellery and even toiletries will fit into this dead space.”

