Pamela Anderson reveals why she went makeup-free at Paris Fashion Week

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Pamela Anderson has revealed why she didn’t wear any makeup while attending Paris Fashion Week.

The actor, 56, spoke candidly about the decision during a recent video interview with Vogue France, filmed while she was getting ready for the Vivienne Westwood show during fashion week. As she was moisturising her face and looking at the camera, she said that while she didn’t plan on attending the show without makeup, she had a change of heart when putting on her outfits during the week.

“I didn’t come to Paris Fashion Week and think: ‘I’m not going to wear any makeup,’” she said. “I don’t know, something just kind of came over me. And I was just dressing in these beautiful clothes, and I thought: ‘I don’t want to compete with the clothes.’ I’m not trying to be the prettiest girl in the room.”

The Baywatch alum continued to describe how she felt when she didn’t wear makeup to fashion events, adding: “I feel like it’s just a freedom. It’s like a relief.”

The Vogue France video continued with Anderson wearing her outfit to Westwood’s show – a brown dress with a large matching hat – while noting that she “doesn’t have a stylist” for these events. “I don’t have a glam team,” she said. “I’m just kind of doing this freestyle.”

She went on to document her laid-back process of getting ready, noting that it was “almost noon and the show’s at 1pm”.

“I let my hair dry naturally, and I just put on some moisturiser because I am not into the makeup look right now,” she said, before recalling how her mother once told her that “at some point” in life, she’s not going to want to “wear makeup on [her] skin”.

After noting that her mother “was right,” Anderson explained how she’s continued to “challenge” the meaning of beauty by choosing not to wear makeup.

“If we all chase youth or we’re chasing our idea of what beauty is in fashion magazines and everything, we’re only going to be disappointed and maybe a little bit sad,” she said.

She also confessed that she’s sometimes worried about going makeup-free to events. However, Anderson said that during those times of concern, she’s asked herself: “What am I worried about? Am I worried about what people think, how I look?”

She then shared the reminder that she gives herself when she doesn’t wear makeup, explaining: “This is the time for me to kind of be, again, probably a little rebellious.”

Anderson then acknowledged that, throughout her years in the spotlight, she’s been encouraged to set an example of what beauty means, which is another reason why she doesn’t wear makeup. She also expressed that she’s grateful for the different opportunities she’s had in life, before emphasising that she’s “comfortable” with who she is.

“I also feel as a woman, and as a woman my age and a woman in the public eye, I just kind of think: ‘It’s also your job to be a model of everything, all sorts of choices,’” she said. “So I am just being me. You know, my kind of who I am in, all of these great clothes, running around Paris. So I’m very lucky.”

The model concluded: “I think I’m the happiest I’ve ever been in my own skin. It’s what’s inside the clothes that counts, and I think beauty comes from within. And I know it sounds cliché, but I love clichés.”

Earlier this week, Anderson also made headlines when Jamie Lee Curtis first applauded her for not wearing any makeup, while making an appearance at fashion week.

“THE NATURAL BEAUTY REVOLUTION HAS OFFICIALLY BEGUN! @pamelaanderson in the middle of fashion week with so many pressures and postures, and and and, this woman showed up and claimed her seat at the table with nothing on her face,” the Freaky Friday star wrote on Instagram, along with a snap of Anderson in a yellow dress. “I am so impressed and floored by this act of courage and rebellion.”

In the comments of the post, many famous faces also went on to praise Anderson, with Chelsea Handler writing: “That’s pretty iconic.” Selma Blair also added: “Love this. Beautiful self-assuredness.”

Last month, Anderson confessed to Elle that, after her makeup artist, Alexis Vogel, tragically passed away from breast cancer, she started going makeup-free to most events.

“She was the best. And since then, I just felt, without Alexis, it’s just better for me not to wear makeup,” she explained.

However, Anderson also doubled down on how the makeup-free look has been “freeing, and fun, and a little rebellious too”, adding: “Because I did notice that there were all these people doing big makeup looks, and it’s just like me to go against the grain and do the opposite what everyone’s doing.”

The model went on to note that as she’s continued to age, she’s still happy with how her physical appearance has changed in the process.

“I think we all start looking a little funny when we get older. And I’m kind of laughing at myself when I look at the mirror. I go: ‘Wow, this is really...what’s happening to me?’ It’s a journey,’” she said. “I feel rooted for. I feel good. I’m in a good place.”