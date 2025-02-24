Pamela Anderson stuns SAG Awards red carpet with no-makeup look and new hairdo

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pamela Anderson continued her devotion to the no-makeup look last night at the 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles.

Outside the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall, the 57-year-old Baywatch star smiled on the red carpet in an elegant, white, one-shoulder Dior dress and channeled an Old Hollywood aesthetic with bouncy curls and side bangs.

Anderson, who was nominated for her lead role in The Last Showgirl, stuck to her recent makeup-free obsession, posing in what appeared to be only a light layer of blush on her cheeks.

The actor has been stepping out in little-to-no makeup for about two years now. During an interview with Vogue France ahead of the Vivienne Westwood show for Paris Fashion Week 2023, Anderson explained why she decided to ditch most of her beauty products.

“I didn’t come to Paris Fashion Week and think: ‘I’m not going to wear any makeup,’” she told the interviewer. “I don’t know, something just kind of came over me. And I was just dressing in these beautiful clothes, and I thought: ‘I don’t want to compete with the clothes.’ I’m not trying to be the prettiest girl in the room.

Pamela Anderson wore a one-shoulder Dior dress to the 2025 SAG Awards ( Getty Images )

“I feel like it’s just a freedom. It’s like a relief,” she said of wearing no makeup in public. “I don’t have a glam team. I’m just kind of doing this freestyle.”

While Anderson kept things classy and glamorous for the 31st annual awards ceremony on Sunday, other stars arrived in more daring looks, drawing mocking reactions from viewers.

The Piano Lesson star Danielle Deadwyler posed on the red carpet in a custom hot red Louis Vuitton gown with a two-tier conic skirt. The sculptured silhouette brought to mind certain household objects for some fans watching at home.

One person on X/Twitter wrote: “Looking like a lava lamp.” A second viewer said the design looked like a lampshade.

Louis Vuitton later detailed the ensemble online and shared its original sketch. “The red, hand-pleated tulle bustier gown features conic section layers, ruched seam details, and an invisible lightweight internal structure for an architectural shape — handcrafted with Louis Vuitton's esteemed savoir-faire,” the brand wrote on X.

Both Timothée Chalamet’s and Joey King’s outfits didn’t seem to land either.

Chalamet, who took home the award for best actor, donned a Chrome Hearts black leather suit layered over a neon green button down, which people said was more reminiscent of Charli XCX’s Brat Summer than Bob Dylan.

Meanwhile, King showed up to the SAGs wearing a black custom Miu Miu gown with a light blue collar and sheer cutouts with various jewels hanging from them. However, fans weren’t sure what part of the outfit their eye was supposed to be drawn to.

“When joey kings show up at a red carpet with the worst custom miu miu outfit,” one person wrote.