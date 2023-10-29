Never has a black screen caused so much excitement. Visit phoebephilo.com and you are met with just a sliver of tiny white text with the simplest message: “Register here for news and further updates”. For fashion fans, who have been logging on since the website went live in late July, however, the adrenaline will be pumping. Tomorrow, finally, after much hype and untold delays, all will finally be revealed. Phoebe Philo’s new collection will have landed.

For the style crowd, getting their hands on any of it will be their equivalent of getting a ticket to Glastonbury. Since the news broke in February, Philophiles (like Swifties, her fans go by a collective name) have been beside themselves with excitement. While the giddy messages being exchanged on private WhatsApp groups can only be anecdotal (one friend is setting not one but three alarms on Monday morning; another has been working overtime for months in preparation for Philo’s inevitably steep prices), hard evidence of the designer’s popularity comes courtesy of eBay, which has seen a 70 per cent spike in searches since her return was announced.