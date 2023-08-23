What we know so far about Naomi Campbell’s Pretty Little Thing collection

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Supermodel Naomi Campbell has shared a glimpse of the new collection she’s designed for Pretty Little Thing.

The 53-year-old shared a black and white close-up shot of herself wearing a black leather jacket on Instagram, with “Pretty Little Thing designed by Naomi Campbell” written over it.

The collection will drop on September 5 – just a few days before the start of New York Fashion Week, it might be launched with a star-studded catwalk show.

Pretty Little Thing first announced the collaboration in June, and the new collection will be “paying homage to Naomi’s legacy and iconic signature style”, according to the brand.

“The muse, the supermodel, the moment,” is how Campbell is described on the Pretty Little Thing website, where customers can sign up to find out when the collection drops.

It also said: “A supermodel amongst supermodels, Naomi’s cultural impact within the industry is unrivalled. This is the iconic collaboration you won’t want to miss.”

September is set to be a big month for Campbell, as it coincides with fashion month and the release of new Apple TV+ docuseries, The Super Models. The documentary will track the rise of models Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista and Christy Turlington in the 1980s, in a four-part series released on September 20.

The four fashion icons featured on the September 2023 cover of British and American Vogue. Talking about the bond they formed, Campbell told British Vogue: “There was a sisterhood there, defined by caring and loyalty: when one is down you pick the other one up.”

While there is little indication of what Campbell’s Pretty Little Thing designs will look like, they could channel Nineties minimalism – an aesthetic she helped popularise. This might mean mini dresses, strappy tops and simple silhouettes – or it could channel her more recent style obsession for chic tailoring.

Campbell has modelled for the likes of Prada, Yves Saint Laurent and Burberry, and recently announced the birth of her second child, a baby boy.

She’s not the first celebrity to collaborate with Pretty Little Thing. Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague has designed collections for the brand – earlier this year stepping down from the role of creative director – as have musicians Teyana Taylor, Lil Kim and Doja Cat.