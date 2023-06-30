Naomi Campbell welcomes second child at 53: ‘It’s never too late’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Naomi Campbell has become a mother of two.

On Thursday 29 June, the 53-year-old supermodel announced the arrival of her second child, a baby boy. Campbell made the surprise announcement on Instagram with a photo of herself and her two-year-old daughter holding hands with the newborn.

“My little darling, know that you are cherished beyond measure and surrounded by love from the moment you graced us with your presence,” she captioned the post. “A True Gift from God, blessed ! Welcome Babyboy.”

“It’s never too late to become a mother,” Campbell added, along with the hashtag #mumoftwo. She did not reveal the name of her son.

Fans and friends took to the comments section to congratulate the British model on the newest addition to her family.

“Congratulations Mama!!!!!!! Welcome baby boy!” wrote model Ashley Graham.

“Oh my goodness! Welcome!!” said actor Zoe Saldana. “Blessings upon blessings!”

One fan wrote: “Congratulations!! Such a lovely and rewarding experience,” while another follower said: “CONGRATULATIONS! Like you say, it’s never too late to become a mother.”

Naomi Campbell became a mother for the first time at 50, with the supermodel announcing the arrival of her daughter in May 2021. “A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother,” she said on Instagram at the time. “So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life, there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel.”

While Campbell has kept much of her family life private, she did pose with her then-nine-month-old daughter for the cover of British Vogue’s March 2022 issue. In the accompanying interview, she shared her joy to be a parent and revealed that she “always knew that one day I would be a mother”.

During the interview, Campbell also revealed that her daughter was not adopted – prompting speculation that she welcomed her child via surrogate. According to Vogue, Campbell said that she would be saving the details surrounding her daughter’s birth for her yet-to-be-written book, and also plans to keep her daughter’s name private. “She wasn’t adopted – she’s my child,” the model said.

At the time, Campbell also told the outlet that she had encouraged all of her older friends to have children. “I’m telling them all, do it!” she said. “Don’t hesitate!”