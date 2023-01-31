Naomi Campbell shares rare glimpse at her relationship with daughter

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Naomi Campbell has shared a rare look at her one-and-a-half-year-old daughter as they both admired the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi.

The supermodel, who prefers to keep her toddler out of the public eye, posted a carousel of images from her visit to the ornate building.

Alongside portraits of herself posing outside the mosque, Campbell also shared photos of her and her daughter hand-in-hand as they walked through the religious site.

The child’s face is not visible in any of the images. The 52-year-old model also shared a video of her walking with her daughter and showing her the sights.

She thanked Umar Kamani, the CEO of fast fashion brand Pretty Little Thing, and his fiancée Nada Adelle for the tour of the mosque.

She wrote in the caption: “Splendor of Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, thank you [for the] breathtaking tour Umar Kamani and Nada Adelle.”

Campbell announced the birth of her baby girl in May 2021, her first child at the age of 50. She has never publicly shared her daughter’s name.

In a statement at the time, she said: “A beautiful blessing has chosen me to be her mother. So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life, there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you, my angel. There is no greater love.”

Last March, she opened up about new motherhood and told British Vogue that she kept her daughter’s birth so secret that she could “count on one hand the number of people who knew that I was having her”.

“But she is the biggest blessing I could ever imagine. It’s the best thing I’ve ever done.”

Campbell also opened up about what her daughter is like during an appearance on BBC News in July and described her as “very tough”.

“She falls down, she doesn’t cry. She doesn’t cry very much at all,” the model said.

She joked that she had “a great baby whisperer” as she was able to get her daughter on 12 hours of sleep “when she was like two months[-old]”.