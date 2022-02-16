Naomi Campbell is facing criticism over the phrasing she used to discuss the arrival of her first child.

In May 2021, the supermodel, 51, revealed on Instagram that she had welcomed her daughter, writing: “A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother.

“So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life. There are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love.”

In a new interview with British Vogue for the magazine’s March issue, Campbell opened up about motherhood and raising her nine-month-old daughter, while also posing with the baby on the cover.

At one point during the interview, the outlet asked whether she would be willing to elaborate on the details surrounding her daughter’s arrival, to which the supermodel said only: “She wasn’t adopted - she’s my child.”

According to Vogue, Campbell said that she would be saving the rest of the details surrounding her daughter’s birth for her yet-to-be-written book, and also plans to keep her daughter’s name private.

While the comment quelled speculation that Campbell adopted the baby, the comments were met with backlash from some fans who claimed that the model’s comments were insensitive to those who adopt children and individuals who were adopted.

“Adopted children are ‘your’ children too. I’m going to hope this quote was pulled out of context,” one person tweeted in response to a Vogue tweet quoting Campbell.

Another said: “As an adoptive mother I can tell you that I consider my child ‘mine.’”

“Hey @NaomiCampbell - even if she were adopted? She would STILL be your child. Can you not say it like that? Say she is your biological child, but don’t dismiss the fact that adopting a child makes them yours. Thanks,” someone else tweeted at the new mother.

The quote also prompted some parents to share photos of their children who were adopted, with one father writing in a tweet directed at Campbell: “Dear @NaomiCampbell, meet Nomi. She IS adopted, and she IS my child.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Campbell revealed that she kept details about the arrival of her daughter mostly private, and that she could “count on one hand the number of people who knew that I was having her”.

“But she is the biggest blessing I could ever imagine,” she continued. “It’s the best thing I’ve ever done.”

Campbell also said that she “always knew” that she would be a mother one day, and that she feels “lucky” to have her daughter.

As for the 50-year age gap between herself and the baby, Vogue noted that the model doesn’t appear concerned about becoming a parent later in life, as she revealed that she is encouraging all of her older friends to have babies as well.

“I’m telling them all, do it! Don’t hesitate!” she said.

While Campbell did not explicitly state whether she welcomed her daughter through surrogacy or gave birth to her, the comments also prompted criticism from some fans who suggested that her choice to keep the details around the birth private and her decision not to use “her voice to explain if she’d frozen her eggs or used a surrogate” is what “furthers the myth that women can get pregnant at any time and the damaging BS ‘miracle’ language that [is] spouted off” on those who “struggle with infertility”.

In response to the tweet, some agreed, with another person writing: “Totally agree. After two failed IVF rounds at 42 myself, I really wish celebs would be more honest.”

However, others defended Campbell on the basis that her journey to motherhood is hers alone, and that she shouldn’t have to share the details with the public.

“She doesn’t owe anyone an explanation regarding her reproduction decisions,” one person wrote.