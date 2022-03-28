Rachel Zegler has arrived at the 2022 Oscars in a black gown after previously revealing that she wasn’t initially invited to the awards show.

On Sunday, the West Side Story star posed on the red carpet outside the Dolby Theatre in a bedazzled sheer black gown with a cowl neck detail. The actor accessorised the look with a gold choker necklace, a sleek side-parted bob hairstyle, a diamond bracelet and multiple diamond rings.

On social media, the 20-year-old actor’s red carpet look has proven to be a hit with Oscar viewers, with many praising Zegler’s style.

“For last minute Rachel Zegler looks amazing #Oscars,” one person tweeted, in reference to the actor’s admission that she wasn’t invited to the Academy Awards.

Another person said: “She is the moment,” while someone else added: “My best-dressed of the night so far.”

Zegler’s presence at the 2022 Academy Awards, where she will be presenting, comes after fans expressed outrage on her behalf when she revealed that she wasn’t initially invited to the awards ceremony, despite starring as Maria in the remake of West Side Story.

Zegler revealed that she hadn’t been invited on Instagram, where she wrote that she would be wearing “sweatpants and my boyfriend’s flannel” the night of the awards show. “Idk y’all I have tried it all but it doesn’t seem to be happening,” she added. “I hope some last minute miracle occurs and I can celebrate our film in person but hey, that’s how it goes sometimes, I guess. Thanks for all the shock and outrage - I’m disappointed too.”

The actor was later invited to present at the awards ceremony.

You can follow along with all of our live Oscars coverage here.