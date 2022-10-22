Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Ralph Lauren apologises after being accused of ‘plagiarising’ Indigenous designs

Designer says it is ‘open to dialogue’ about how it can ‘do better’

Saman Javed
Saturday 22 October 2022 15:43
Comments
<p>Ralph Lauren</p>

Ralph Lauren

(Getty Images)

Ralph Lauren has apologised after the American fashion house was accused of “plagiarising” Indigenous designs.

The designer was criticised for allegedly copying designs from two Indigenous communities by Beatriz Gutiérrez Mülle, the wife of Mexico’s president Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

In a post to Instagram on Thursday, Mülle shared a picture of a Ralph Lauren robe for sale in a shop.

“Hey Ralph: We realised that you really like Mexican designs, especially those that elaborate ancestral cultures that preserve the textile tradition,” she captioned the image.

“However, when you copy these designs you fall into plagiarism, and as you know, plagiarism is illegal and immoral. At least acknowledge it.

Recommended

“And hopefully you repair the damage to the Indigenous communities who do that work out of love and not for millionaire profit.”

Mülle added that the particular design appropriated patterns of garments worn by the Contla and Saltillo people.

In a statement to Reuters, Ralph Lauren said it was “surprised” to see the product on sale, as it had issued an earlier notice to remove the product from its line some months ago.

“We are deeply sorry this happened and, as always, we are open to dialogue about how we can do better,” it said in a statement.

Mülle explained the heritage and significance of the Indigenous designs in a follow up Instagram post.

She shared a photograph of the striped garments hanging on a washing line that she took during a visit to the village of Contla.

Mülle said the cloaks are called Sarapes, and are a mix of Spanish and indigenous clothes, which are originally from Contla.

Centuries ago, some of the people of Contla moved to the city of Saltillo and continued to make the traditional textile there.

Recommended

“In the waist loom the threads of lamb wool with tequesquite are fitted. Dyes are as natural as nutshell or pig grain,” Mülle said.

The sarape became recognised as “Intangible Cultural Heritage of the State of Tlaxcala” by the Congress of the State of Tlaxcala, where Contla is located, in 2018.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in