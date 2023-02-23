Designer Richard Quinn reveals who from the royal family he’d love to dress

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Designer Richard Quinn, who rose to fame when the Queen sat in the front row at his fashion show in 2018, has revealed he would “love to” dress the Princess of Wales.

The designer, 33, told the PA news agency: “Something like a royal occasion in the evening, we’d love to do some sort of gown.”

On the runway, Quinn’s signature has become the clash of traditional floral patterns with black latex – but he doesn’t think he could put Kate in latex.

“[That’s] probably a step too far,” he said.

“But a nice long opera glove – looks like she likes that, we saw that the other day [at the EE Bafta Film Awards on Sunday].

“An opera glove with a bow or something – we’ll spice it up in a different way.”

Reflecting on the impact the Queen had when she attended his show and presented him with the inaugural Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design, Quinn – who is based in south London – said: “Nothing but positive things came from it.

“As a designer, you want as many eyes looking at what you do, especially as you start – that was probably the most perfect storm thing ever to happen to us.

“In terms of how we design, we’ve always designed for event dressing and that idea of pageantry. I feel there’s mirroring there – the pomp that comes with our clothes is quite appropriate.”

Quinn presented his latest collection at London Fashion Week last weekend, and he added even more pageantry by sending wedding gowns down the runway for the first time.

“We’ve got a different side of our business not many people know about, we do lots of bespoke bridalwear and we’ve done a few capsules before, but we wanted to showcase this couture bridal aesthetic we’ve got going on.”

There was something for every different type of bride: edgier short dresses, longer, more traditional gowns, and what Quinn described as “naked dresses”.

The collection also saw the debut of his latest collaboration – a make-up range with M·A·C. It also had all of the signature Quinn touches, including latex, florals and big gowns.

He said the idea of latex came from a desire to make sure his floral dresses “weren’t too prim and pretty”.

He was also inspired by the Soho underground scene and superheroes.

“We were looking at that juxtaposition with the clothes, and it built from there.”

There have been some viral moments of celebrities wearing his designs.

Grammy winner Cardi B stepped out in Paris in a full green floral look complete with a face mask in 2019. Then she wore a green jumpsuit with a face halo in front of the Arc de Triomphe in 2021.

Kendall Jenner wore what he described as a “big floral fishtail gown” to the 2019 Emmys, soon after it hit the runway.

Quinn sent out the clothes but didn’t know if the stars were going to wear them.

“That’s the most exciting thing about it,” he said.

“When Instagram starts to go crazy – you don’t know whether it good or bad, then you realise it’s good.”

The M·A·C X Richard Quinn Collection is live now at M·A·C online and Selfridges online and will be available in-store at Selfridges from March 1.