Richard Quinn designs collection inspired by Grand National-winning jockey silks

Richard Quinn – a designer known for his love of florals and latex – has created a new capsule collection inspired by Grand National-winning jockey silks.

Quinn teamed up with The Jockey Club for the collection, channelling the colours of Minella Times, Red Rum and Aldaniti.

The collection was created to celebrate Ladies Day at The Randox Grand National, and the outfits will be auctioned off at The Style Awards during Aintree Ladies Day on April 14.

Irish jockey Rachael Blackmore – the first woman to win the Grand National – models one of the outfits, alongside soprano Laura Wright – who will sing the national anthem on Grand National Day – and boxer Natasha Jonas.

The trio are pictured in recognisable locations across Aintree Racecourse, ranging from McCoys Museum to the 1750 hospitality suite overlooking the track.

Quinn – who won the inaugural Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design in 2018, and has since become a highlight on the London Fashion Week calendar – said the collaboration brings together “my love of British heritage with my passion for mastering unique patterns”.

The 33-year-old said: “Tying inspiration from the jockey’s silks with 70s, 80s and 2000s haute couture allowed me to be fluid with my designs. Although a capsule collection focused on horseracing’s history, each is timeless in its own right.”

Quinn is known for his use of bold patterns – he makes all of his prints in-house in South London – and that’s very much reflected in the three looks.

The outfits also channel his signature exaggerated silhouettes – one look has a voluminous green and yellow coat draped over a green bodysuit with built-in gloves, while another has a dramatic cape attached to a slim-fitting jumpsuit.

Blackmore – who donned the yellow and green outfit – said: “These designs do a great job of capturing the vibrant colours you see at Aintree throughout the Randox Grand National Festival, which help to make it such a special three days.”

Wright’s jumpsuit was inspired by the colours of Red Rum, the only three-time winner of the Grand National, having won in 1973, 1974 and 1977. The retro silhouette was a nod to the 70s, complete with bell sleeves and flared trousers.

Wright will wear the look when she performs the national anthem at the Grand National on April 15, and later the proceeds from all outfits will go to the Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool.

Jonas – who will judge this year’s Ladies Day Style Awards – wore a cocktail dress in Aldaniti’s blue and white colours, inspired by the glamour of the 1980s.

She said: “As a boxer who is used to spending so much time in the gym this is a very different look for me, but what Richard Quinn has done is incredible.

“It’s been an honour to wear one of his dresses for this photo shoot and as someone who is local to the area it’s extra special to be able to do this for Alder Hey.”