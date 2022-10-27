Jump to content

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky wear matching outfits to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere

The couple recently welcomed their first child

Saman Javed
Thursday 27 October 2022 09:44
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever official trailer

Rihanna has returned to the red carpet for the first time since giving birth five months ago.

The Fenty Beauty founder and singer attended the premiere of Black Panther:Wakanda Forever on Wednesday (26 October) alongside her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky.

The new parents arrived in coordinating looks for the evening, both opting for muted pistachio green hues.

Rihanna commanded attention in a floor length Rick Owens gown from the designers fall/winter 2022 collection. The sequined dress featured a bandeau neckline and a fishtail skirt and was paired with long beige gloves.

Rihanna also accessorised with earrings from Paris-based jeweler Reza in the style “Ruban”.

Meanwhile, A$AP Rocky wore a structured khaki-grey shacket with matching loose fitted trousers, a black T-shirt and rick Owens trainers.

The outing marked the couple’s first Hollywood event since welcoming a child together earlier this year.

The pair could be seen hugging, smiling and kissing one another as they posed for photographers.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky

(AFP via Getty Images)

Their appearance has earned high praise from fans, with many hailing Rihanna as a “fashion icon”.

“They’re so smitten for each other,” one social media user commented. Another wrote: “Their baby is gorgeous; I just know it.”

One person said: “I’m witnessing history. They look like art. They’re too perfect!? Madame Tussauds could never.”

Rihanna

(Getty Images for Disney)

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their first child on 13 May. While the couple are yet to confirm the name or gender of the baby, US media reports that the newborn is a boy.

The parents began dating in 2020 and spent a lot of time together during the Covid-19 lockdowns.

Rihanna previously told Vogue that during this time, Rocky went from a longtime friend to her “family”.

She also opened up about whether the pregnancy was planned, telling the magazine that although they weren’t trying for a baby, they were “certainly not planning against it”.

“I don’t know when I ovulate or any of that type of sh*t. We just had fun,” she said.

“And then it was just there on the test. I didn’t waste any time. I called [Rocky] inside and showed him.”

