Rihanna has ensured that Super Bowl viewers can make it clear they’re rooting for her during the big game with the release of a new Fenty collection.

Although the NFL teams facing off during Super Bowl LVII on 12 February are still undetermined, the “Lift Me Up” singer, 34, has been confirmed as the halftime show performer for the upcoming game.

In celebration of the big game, Rihanna has collaborated on a number of Super Bowl-inspired pieces, which means fans don’t have to wait to decide who they’ll be cheering on.

Earlier this month, Rihanna released a 17-piece Super Bowl-inspired Savage x Fenty collection, which included a T-shirt that reads: “Rihanna concert interrupted by a football game, weird but whatever” and her take on a classic football jersey. The collection, which is available on Savagex.com, ranges from $32.95 for a Fenty Super Bowl beanie to $112 for a “Property of Fenty” hoodie emblazoned with “Savage x Fenty LVII” on the back.

The singer has now released a second game day-inspired drop, which includes new pieces created in collaboration with the NFL and sporting goods company Mitchell & Ness.

The nine-piece capsule collection, which is available on NFLshop.com, Fanatics.com, and MitchellandNess.com, includes items such as official NFL-branded T-shirts and hoodies featuring Rihanna’s hand holding a football, which happens to be the same photo she used to announce her halftime performance.

The latest drop, which is unisex, also includes a retro-inspired spray-painted Fenty Athletics T-shirt, long-sleeve Fenty NFL shirts, and a black coaches jacket embroidered with NFL and Super Bowl LVII patches. On the back, the jacket reads: “Fenty USA.”

The limited-edition collection ranges from $44.99 to $134.99 and is available to shop now.

On social media, the Super Bowl-inspired pieces, which were “designed to celebrate inclusivity, diversity, equality, and freedom,” have proved to be a hit among Rihanna’s fans, who are eager to show their support for the singer during the big game.

“The Rihanna and football fan in me is sobbing for all of the Fenty x NFL items,” one person tweeted, while another said: “Guess who got her Fenty x NFL official hoodie.”

“That Fenty T-shirt is fire. Yes ma’am I’m gonna get it,” someone else wrote.

The latest collab also prompted praise for Rihanna as a business mogul, with many applauding her for capitalising on the halftime opportunity. “RiRi is a businesswoman. Utilising the biggest platform for Fenty… genius,” one fan wrote on Instagram.

Rihanna’s upcoming performance at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, marks her first-ever Super Bowl halftime show. Of the opportunity, which will see her follow in the footsteps of pop icons such as Madonna, Janet Jackson, Lady Gaga and Beyonce, Rihanna said she was both “nervous” and “excited”.