Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attended Milan Fashion Week in style.

The couple, who are expecting their first child together, sat front row at Gucci’s Fall 2022 show on Friday 25 February. For the occasion, the pregnant star continued her signature bare baby bump trend with a black latex crop top, dragon-printed satin pants, a fluffy lavender coat, and a mirrored-gold headpiece.

A$AP Rocky, 33, accompanied the singer in an all-black ensemble with mustard gloves and a Gucci suitcase.

On social media, where fans have shared videos and photos of the outing, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky could be seen holding hands as they entered the event before the Diamonds singer was stopped by a friend. After introducing him to her boyfriend, Rihanna could then be seen greeting Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, who also had a front row seat for the show.

The couple announced they were expecting a baby on 31 January. The Fenty Beauty mogul and Rocky shared the news during an outing in New York City, during which Rihanna was photographed in a long pink puffer jacket that was unbuttoned to show off her growing stomach.

Social media was a storm after the stylish couple attended their first fashion week event of the season, with fans in awe of Rihanna’s latex maternity look, while others were supportive of Rocky’s affection towards the singer.

Since the baby announcement, Rihanna’s growing stomach has been on full display. The star showcased her pregnancy earlier this month to celebrate her beauty brand, Fenty. Appearing alongside A$AP Rocky, she posed for photographs in a green backless top that featured a bralet and sequin chains that draped over her stomach.

Rihanna also opened up about the feeling that has surprised her most during her pregnancy, telling Extra that she feels more tired now than ever before. ​​She described feeling “really great – tired at times, on and off, which I am not used to”.

“I can fight through any hour of the night, but now it’s, like, putting me down: ‘No, you go to bed right now,’” she said.