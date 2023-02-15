Rihanna reveals why she dresses her son in hot pink and florals

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rihanna has revealed why she wants to dress her son in hot pink and floral clothing throughout his childhood.

The singer and her partner, A$AP Rocky, opened up about their family, after welcoming their baby boy last May, during a recent interview with British Vogue. The couple appeared on the cover of the magazine’s March 2023 issue, in which they held hands and walked on the beach, while the rapper carried their nine-month old.

During the conversation, Rihanna explained how much she enjoys picking clothes out for her son.

“One of my favourite outfits he has is a miniature version of one of Rocky’s,” she said, specifying the tartan kilt and ripped jeans that she dressed her son in. “I like to dress him in things that don’t look like baby clothes. I like to push it.”

The “Umbrella” singer then specified the colours and types of clothes that she wants to dress her son in.

“I put him in floral stuff,” she explained. “I put him in hot pink. I love that. I think that fluidity in fashion is best. I always shop in the men’s department, you know.”

She went on to explain why she sometimes gets her son’s clothes made for him, as opposed to buying his outfits in store.

“When you come up with something in your head, half the time it is not available because kids’ clothes are so...they’re sooo boring,” Rihanna added. “I’m like, ‘This is what y’all been doing to these people’s kids all along?’”

Rihanna also praised her child’s outfit on the Vogue cover, which she called “his little Chrome Hearts diaper cover” that showcased his “little gothic look”. The 34-year-old, who runs her own makeup and lingerie line through her brand, Fenty, was then asked if she would start her own clothing line for babies.

In response, she said:”I feel like the kids need it…Let’s get these kids cool. These kids deserve to be cool.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Rihanna gave other updates about her life as a new mother, including details about giving birth to her son, which she described as a “beautiful” experience.

“Essentially, from one person I became two. You walk into the hospital as a couple and leave as a family of three. It’s nuts,” she said. “And oh, my gosh, those first days are insane. You don’t sleep. At all. Not even if you wanted to. We came home, cold turkey, had no one. It was just us as parents and our baby. Man, you’re a zombie for the most part.”

“You’re just going through the motions, and even then you’re so paranoid,” she continued. “Because you’re like: they trusted us to come home with this baby? This new life? With us? No doctors, no nurses, we’re just… going home?”

The “Diamonds” singer also confessed that her first nine months as a parent has been “legendary” and that she doesn’t remember anything her life “before” motherhood.

“You literally try to remember it – and there are photos of my life before – but the feeling, the desires, the things that you enjoy, everything, you just don’t identify with it because you don’t even allow yourself mentally to get that far, because…because it doesn’t matter,” she said.

Rihanna’s latest Vogue cover comes days after she revealed during the Super Bowl halftime show that she’s pregnant with her second child. During her performance, she did a mash-up of her biggest hits while wearing a red jumpsuit that was zipped halfway up. The singer was also seen rubbing her stomach during the show, displaying what appeared to be a baby bump.

After the show, a representative for Rihanna confirmed the pregnancy speculation in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.