Rosamund Pike wore a “protective veil” to the Golden Globes after “smashing up” her face in a skiing accident over the Christmas holidays.

The Gone Girl actor, 44, was one of the best dressed stars at Sunday (7 January) night’s awards show, sporting a black vintage gown from Dior with lace on the bodice and skirt, and embellished netting covering her chest and arms.

On her head, Pike, who was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her performance in Emerald Fennell’s Saltburn, sported an unusual lace-adorned fascinator from Philip Treacy – complete with a gauzy veil.

Speaking on the red carpet, however, Pike revealed that the veiled headpiece had been a necessity after a recent skiing accident.

Discussing her outfit in an interview withVariety, Pike joked that it had a “weird funeral vibe”. When she was asked if the piece was a helmet or a hat, the star responded that it was, in fact, “a protective veil”.

She said: “Well I had an accident over Christmas, actually. I had a skiing accident. I had to think, [it’s] not what you want, knowing you’re coming to the Golden Globes on the seventh of January.”

Pike went on to explain that “on the 26th of December, my face was entirely smashed up, and I thought, I need to do something”.

Pike on the red carpet of the Golden Globes (Getty Images)

The British actor confirmed that her face was healed, but that she had still needed to wear a protective layer over her face.

“I kind of fell in love with the look,” she added.

While Pike was nominated for a Golden Globe for her role as matriarch Lady Elspeth Catton in Saltburn, she lost out to The Holdovers star Da’Vine Joy Randolph.

For many viewers, Pike’s character was considered a highlight of the divisive film, which arrived on Prime Video over the Christmas period.

Elspeth became a fan-favourite, with the character known for delivering ill-timed, blunt and often tactless comments. Pike recently shared some additional shocking lines of dialogue improvised between her and her on-screen son Jacob Elordi that were cut from the show.

“There was a whole scene that Jacob and I did about his ex-girlfriend who committed suicide after he dumped her. ‘Well, of course she did, darling. How could she bear to live after you?’” Pike revealed.

Pike said that she wasn’t “normally a great improviser but with Elspeth, somehow, I could just sort of hear her. I knew who she was”.

Saltburn is on Prime Video now.