Sarah Hyland wore two Vera Wang dresses for her wedding to Wells Adams

Modern Family star Sarah Hyland wore two Vera Wang dresses to marry her long-time partner Wells Adams.

The 31-year-old married The Bachelorette alum on Saturday (20 August) in front of friends, family, and her former TV show co-stars.

For the ceremony, Hyland wore an ivory silk Vera Wang Haute Couture gown, which had a sweetheart neckline, tulle sleeves, and a thigh-high slit.

She completed the look with a cathedral-length tulle veil and wore her hair in a half-up style.

Vera Wang posted an image of Hyland in her ceremony dress to Instagram with the caption: “Charm personified. So happy to share in your happiness! Much love. XXV.”

On Instagram, Hyland posted a picture of herself in her afterparty dress alongside Adams in his suit. She captioned the photo with the date of their nuptials.

The reception dress was an Italian crepe gown, also by Vera Wang, and featured a draped neckline, hand placed macramé lace, and draped Italian tulle sleeves.

Celebrity pals were quick to comment on the image, with Hilary Duff writing: “Stunning Sarah. Many wishes to you guys.”

Emily in Paris star Lily Collins wrote: “Ahhhh congrats you two! Stunning!”

Hyland and Adams originally planned to get married in 2020 but were forced to postpone their wedding date due to the pandemic.

The pair have been dating since 2017 and Adams proposed in 2019. They met through social media after chatting on Twitter in 2016.