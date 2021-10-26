Kim Kardashian teams up with Fendi for latest Skims collection

Kim Kardashian has collaborated with luxury Italian fashion brand, Fendi, to create the latest collection of her shapewear brand, Skims.

The 41-year-old reality star posted the news to her Instagram on Monday, calling it a “first of its kind” collaboration.

Kardashian wrote: “Introducing FENDI x SKIMS - a first of its kind collaboration that unites the luxury of @Fendi with the innovation of @SKIMS.”

She also announced that the limited edition collection, which features a hybrid of both of the brands’ logos, would launch on 9 November at 6am PST and those looking to get their hands on some wares could visit fendiskims.com.

The post showed a series of pictures with Kardashian modelling the new line, which includes branded tights, bras and bodysuits.

As well as shapewear, the Wall Street Journal Magazine also reports that the line will include a puffer jacket for a cool US$2,950 (£2,140), leggings for US$1,100 (£798), dresses starting at US$950 (£690) and tops.

“The innovation in fabrics and fit typical to Skims paired with the luxury and quality of Fendi may feel unexpected to some people, but the similarities between our creative vision and goals are so closely aligned. It’s that tension that excites me,” Kardashian said in a press release.

She teamed up with Fendi womenswear artistic director, Kim Jones, to design the collection.

Jones said the idea for the collaboration came when the women in the Rome office “went silent and started staring at their phones” when they were waiting for the launch of the new Skims collection.

He added: “It was then that I thought: let’s do something together.”

The new collection takes inspiration from an archival Fendi collection and will focus on the “fit and form Skims is known for”.

Earlier this month, Skim’s launched a new sleepwear range made from “cooling, slinky cotton for staying up or sleeping in”.

In April this year, Skims was valued at US$1.6bn (£1.2bn), making Kardashian a billionaire.