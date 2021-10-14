Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS is launching a new sleepwear range this week

A new SKIMS sleep collection is set to drop on 15 October.

The shapewear and loungewear brand created by Kim Kardashian West announced the news on their official Instagram page, accompanied by two photos of the new products.

These spotlighted the new Keyhole Dress, a form-fitting, floor-length slip with a large key-hole cut-out feature below the bust.

The accompanying caption reads: “Drops October 15: New Sleep. Introducing new sexy Sleep styles made with cooling, slinky cotton for staying up or sleeping in.

“Coming soon in 3 new styles: the Keyhole Dress, Button Up Sleep Tank, and Sleep Short and in 5 fall-ready colors. Shop Sleep on Friday, October 15 at 9AM PT / 12PM ET. Join the waitlist now via the link in bio for early access to shop.”

Other items in the collection include a Sleep Pant, Sleep Top, Sleep Robe, Sleep Button Up Tank and Sleep Boxer.

Launched in September 2019, the reality star’s shapewear brand reportedly sold millions of dollars worth of product within the first few minutes of going on sale.

In April this year, the business was valued at $1.6bn (£1.2bn), making the second oldest sister in the Kardashian clan a billionaire.

And in a major coup for the brand, Kate Moss was announced as the new SKIMS ambassador in July.

The unlikely partnership came about after the two women visited Rome together over the summer with Moss’ model daughter Lila Grace.

Kardashian made the announcement on Instagram and Twitter, posting two photographs of Moss modelling two different sets of SKIMS underwear.

She wrote: “Introducing Kate Moss for SKIMS. I first met Kate in 2014 through Ricardo Tisco, and was instantly struck by her cheeky humour, authentic and classic beauty – we’ve been friends ever since!

“She is THE fashion icon, defining a whole generation of style, and I am honoured to feature her as the new face of SKIMS this summer!”

The news followed the announcement that SKIMS would also be the official supplier of underwear, loungewear and pyjamas for Team USA’s female athletes during the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games.

In addition to SKIMS, the entrepreneur and budding lawyer also includes KKW Beauty in her business empire, with the range undergoing a rebrand in August.