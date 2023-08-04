Sofia Richie reveals why she doesn’t consider herself ‘the queen of quiet luxury’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

While last summer was the season of the Hailey Bieber “glazed donut,” Sofia Richie’s embodiment of “quiet luxury” has become this year’s fashion obsession. However, the 24-year-old social media personality has revealed that she doesn’t consider herself to be the “queen” of the trend like so many people say she is.

In a recent Who What Wear interview, Richie - now married to music executive Elliot Grainge - opened up about how she feels about the new title associated with her look. “Quiet luxury, the term, it sounds really nice, so I’m not knocking it,” she said. “But [my stylist] Liat Baruch and I started working together properly about three and a half years ago, and when we met, our word was ‘timeless.’”

Baruch dressed the “it girl” for her April 2023 wedding in Antibes, France. The event has since been titled “a Chanel festival” and “this year’s royal wedding” by W Magazine and Vogue, respectively. During the ceremony, Richie wore a handful of custom couture designs for her welcome party, ceremony, and reception - all Chanel, of course.

While speaking on the Who What Wear podcast with Hillary Kerr, Baruch spoke about the inspiration behind the lavish yet understated looks. “We were trying to elevate but stay young, be feminine, aspirational but also attainable - a little bit of everything while staying ageless and classic,” she remarked. “And we did that. She did that, too. It was a constant dialogue and true collaboration.”

“She [Richie] was very clear on what she wanted and how she wanted to look: Not too overtly sexy, not too conservative,” Baruch added. “And she’s very focused on how she wants to dress in terms of style and her lifestyle in general, and we were very aligned with all of that.”

The youngest daughter of Lionel Richie donned designs that were inspired by archival pieces, one of which Claudia Schiffer wore during a 1993 Chanel runway show. Other looks from the brand’s collection were showcased to fit the season and event theme.

Richie’s desire to curate an effortless elegance in her personal style, especially for her wedding, has resonated with individuals striving for a “clean girl” aesthetic. While the A-lister’s closet may not reflect minimalism, her individual pieces are both simple and extravagant in the clever way that she styles them. Between structured blouses with ribbed flare pants and leopard print overcoats with cat-eye sunglasses, her outfits exemplify the perfect way to appear timeless and still have fun.

Now, Richie has announced plans for her eponymous fashion line to capture her character in clothing. She intends to make the fashion brand accessible to fans of the put-together-but-without-trying look.

“The aesthetic is very my vibe,” she admitted. “I made sure, trying on every single sample, that it embodies the aesthetic that I’ve been wearing. It’s 100 per cent me.

No further details have been released about plans for the brand, other than that Richie will not be the fashion line.