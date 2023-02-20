Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sydney Sweeney has seemingly confirmed that Jessica Rabbit was the style inspiration behind her latest red carpet look.

On Saturday, the Euphoria star, 25, arrived at the Berlin International Film Festival for the premiere of her new film Reality in a custom red sequin gown by Miu Miu.

Sweeney paired the floor-length gown, which resembled the one worn by the fictional character, with simple diamond earrings and a tennis bracelet. She completed the look with her hair, which had been dyed brown, worn styled in loose waves.

Although Sweeney chose not to wear the purple opera gloves worn by Jessica Rabbit, the actress’s gown sparked comparisons to the Who Framed Roger Rabbit cartoon.

“It’s giving Jessica Rabbit,” one person wrote in the comments under one of Sweeney’s recent Instagram posts, in which she expressed her gratitude to Miu Miu for “creating a dress of my dreams”.

“Cute of Jessica Rabbit to lend her dress,” another fan wrote, while someone else said: “Jessica Rabbit vibes.”

In a since-expired Instagram Story, Sweeney seemingly confirmed the dress inspiration with a photo of the cartoon character posing in her iconic red sequin gown.

On Miu Miu’s Instagram, the designer noted that the dress, which featured thin spaghetti straps, was “completely embroidered with crystals” that matched the colour of the gown.

Sweeney’s Miu Miu gown was just one of her red carpet looks this weekend, as she also wore a black cut-out Alexander McQueen blazer embellished with silver crystals and fringe to promote the film.

Sydney Sweeney wears Alexander McQueen blazer to promote new film Reality (Getty Images)

Although Sweeney has earned praise for her recent style choices, she recently revealed that she’s “not just the Sydney you see on red carpets or in photo shoots,” and that her day-to-day personal style is actually “more low-key”.

“I’m more of a jeans and T-shirt kind of girl, comfy clothes,” she told Yahoo earlier this month. “I definitely am always interested in fashion and trying to incorporate it into my life, but it’s fun to dress up when I have to dress up and be comfy when I need to be comfy.”