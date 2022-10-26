The RealReal will no longer sell Yeezy products amid Kanye West controversy

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fashion retailer The RealReal has cut ties with Kanye West after he made antisemitic remarks and supported the “White Lives Matter” movement.

Earlier this month, the rapper sent models down the catwalk in “White Lives Matter” T-shirts during his Yeezy SZN 9 presentation in Paris.

He also made antisemitic posts on Twitter, and later doubled down on the remarks during an appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored, when he said he was “absolutely not” sorry for making the antisemitic comments.

In an announcement shared on Tuesday (25 October), The RealReal said it will no longer accept items associated with West or his brand, including Yeezy or Yeezy x Adidas products.

The luxury consignment company wrote on Instagram: “Kanye West’s recent behaviour at Paris Fashion Week and the comments he made regarding the Jewish community are not only offensive, but go against everything we believe in.

“For this reason, we are no longer accepting items associated with West or his brand, including Yeezy and Yeezy x Adidas.”

The retailer said that out of fairness to its customers, Yeezy items which are already being sold on its platform will remain available.

“At the RealReal, we honour and celebrate the diverse community we have built,” the statement added.

“Since our founding, we’ve been committed to creating a safe space for every employee, cosignor, and customer – regardless of age, gender, religion, sexual orientation, or race – and we will not tolerate remarks that demonstrate discrimination or call for violence.

“We stand on the side of equality and acceptance and will continue to promote a safe and supportive marketplace for our members.”

The news comes after Adidas announced on Tuesday that it had officially ended its partnership with West.

The sportswear brand, which has been affiliated with West since 2013, said it will “not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech”.

“Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness,” a statement said.

Also on Tuesday, Gap said it will remove any remaining Yeezy Gap products from its stores.