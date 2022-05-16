Vanessa Hudgens just brought back Y2K wide waist belts

Vanessa Hudgens has jumped onboard the Y2K trend with an extra-wide statement belt made popular more than 15 years ago.

The High School Musical actor revisited the divisive noughties accessory while attending the opening of the Hard Rock Hotel in New York.

The 33-year-old was spotted on the red carpet wearing a long-sleeved black mini dress with an asymmetrical keyhole cutout, plus a bulky Fendi belt covered in rhinestones.

She finished the look with a pair of semi-sheer tights emblazoned with the Italian fashion house’s logo, pointed-toe heels and a black and gold Fendace (Fendi x Versace) handbag.

Bulky embellished belts were made popular in the noughties by reality stars such as Paris Hilton, Kim Kardashian and actors Mischa Barton and Blake Lively.

Evidencing the cyclical nature of fashion, the popularity of Y2K fashion - the period between the late 1990s to the mid 2000s - has continued to grow, with stars such as Bella Hadid, Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa, Rihanna and Lizzo all embracing different styles of the era.

And it’s not the first time Hudgens has embraced this vintage look.

The Tick, Tick… Boom! star attended the Met Gala in a sheer dress that showed off her sparkling belly-button ring - a classic item of body adornment popular with Y2K artists such as Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera.

Hudgens raised eyebrows earlier this month when she claimed to have encountered ghosts and spirits throughout her life.

During an appearance on the Kelly Clarkson Show, the actor and singer said that she’s had “a lot” of past experiences that involve the supernatural.

“I remember getting ready for school when I was eight years old, and there was, like – you know those ducks that, like, is like the duck thing that you pull? It’s a toy?” she said. “There was one of those on the dining room table and I started walking and it just started going alongside me.

“I kind of shut it down for a while because it’s scary,” Hudgens added. “The unknown is scary. But recently I was like, ‘No, this is a gift and something that I have the ability to do, so I’m going to lean into it’.”

And in 2011, Hudgens claimed to have been visited by an unearthly presence while filming in North Carolina.

“I was chasing around my ghost for like 10 minutes solid, and then it got way too freaky, and I just left,” she told People. “I feel like [the ghost] might have lost a husband at war and she’s waiting for her man to come back to her.”

“It was definitely a female spirit. I could tell,” Hudgens said of her experience.