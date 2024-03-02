Victoria Beckham’s Paris Fashion Week show disrupted by Peta protesters

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Victoria Beckham’s show at Paris Fashion Week was interrupted by activists from animal rights group Peta, who stepped onto the runway to protest against her use of animal products.

The 49-year-old designer, who found fame in pop group the Spice Girls, showcased her autumn/winter 2024 collection on Friday (1 March).

The campaigners got up during the show and walked the runway alongside the models while holding up signs saying “viva vegan leather”.

Their T-shirts read: “Animals aren’t fabric. Turn your back on animals skins.”

The European president of the group said on Friday: “No garment or accessory is worth violently slaughtering and skinning a sensitive and intelligent animal.”

“We are urging Victoria Beckham to turn instead to the ethical and eco-friendly innovations available today, such as high-end leather made from apples, grapes, pineapples, mushrooms and more.”

The non-profit organisation said it had also stormed the catwalks of Coach and other fashion houses in New York.

Beckham appeared at the close of the show on black crutches as she walked the length of the runway to applause from the crowd.

An activist holding up a sign at the Victoria Beckham Paris Fashion Week show (REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes)

Her husband, former England footballer David Beckham, kissed her as she walked up to her family on the front row.

David revealed in an Instagram story last month that Victoria had a “little accident in the gym” and shared a photo of her foot in a boot.

Her latest collection, which “reimagines classic silhouettes” and focuses on “effortless yet complex constructions”, comprised of several of suits, dresses and other elegant ensembles.

It saw a mix of sharp tailoring, statement outerwear and delicate dresses/

A prominent feature was tights, both sheer and white, as well as high-waisted bell-bottom trousers – a 1970s trend also seen at the Chloe show.

Beckham’s representatives have been approached for comment.

With additional reporting from PA.