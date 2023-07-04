Kate’s best Wimbledon looks, as she steps out in retro outfit for the tennis
The Princess of Wales has worn a green double-breasted blazer and white pleated skirt to visit SW19.
Avid tennis fan the Princess of Wales has worn a vintage-inspired outfit on day two of Wimbledon.
She supported up-and-coming British star Katie Boulter, watching her play Australian Daria Saville on court 18.
Kate wore an Eighties-inspired outfit for her first visit to the Championships this year: a pale green Balmain blazer with structured shoulders, statement white buttons and a tennis-inspired white pleated midaxi skirt.
As a patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Kate is a regular face at SW19 – and she brings her fashion A-game to every visit.
Just over two months after marrying the Prince of Wales, Kate channelled bridal fashion in a demure white tiered dress by British brand Temperley.
Kate’s tennis fashion tends to fall into two camps: Wimbledon whites or summer brights. To watch Andy Murray beat Vasek Pospisil in 2015, she went for the latter – wearing a bright red dress with a boat neckline, elbow-length sleeves and a flared skirt.
The design was from high street brand LK Bennett, and is obviously a favourite of Kate’s, as she’s worn it since.
Kate’s fashion tends to stick to block colours, making the patterned outfit worn to the 2016 tournament even more eye-catching.
She chose a white A-line dress from Alexander McQueen – the brand responsible for her wedding dress – with an unusual pattern made up of butterflies, lipstick tubes, skulls and other eclectic items.
Keeping things light and summery in a soft pale blue dress, in 2019, Kate presented men’s singles champion Novak Djokovic with the trophy in a romantic outfit by Emilia Wickstead.
Even better, William coordinated with his wife in a pale blue shirt – paired with a chic light grey jacket.
In one of her boldest Wimbledon looks yet, in 2022 Kate wore a sunshine yellow Roksanda dress with capped sleeves, bow detailing, a fitted waist and a flared skirt.
To really channel summery energy, she accessorised it with a classic wide brimmed straw hat to watch the tennis from the Royal Box.