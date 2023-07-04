Kate’s best Wimbledon looks, as she steps out in retro outfit for the tennis

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Avid tennis fan the Princess of Wales has worn a vintage-inspired outfit on day two of Wimbledon.

She supported up-and-coming British star Katie Boulter, watching her play Australian Daria Saville on court 18.

Kate wore an Eighties-inspired outfit for her first visit to the Championships this year: a pale green Balmain blazer with structured shoulders, statement white buttons and a tennis-inspired white pleated midaxi skirt.

As a patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Kate is a regular face at SW19 – and she brings her fashion A-game to every visit.

Just over two months after marrying the Prince of Wales, Kate channelled bridal fashion in a demure white tiered dress by British brand Temperley.

Kate’s tennis fashion tends to fall into two camps: Wimbledon whites or summer brights. To watch Andy Murray beat Vasek Pospisil in 2015, she went for the latter – wearing a bright red dress with a boat neckline, elbow-length sleeves and a flared skirt.

The design was from high street brand LK Bennett, and is obviously a favourite of Kate’s, as she’s worn it since.

Kate’s fashion tends to stick to block colours, making the patterned outfit worn to the 2016 tournament even more eye-catching.

She chose a white A-line dress from Alexander McQueen – the brand responsible for her wedding dress – with an unusual pattern made up of butterflies, lipstick tubes, skulls and other eclectic items.

Keeping things light and summery in a soft pale blue dress, in 2019, Kate presented men’s singles champion Novak Djokovic with the trophy in a romantic outfit by Emilia Wickstead.

Even better, William coordinated with his wife in a pale blue shirt – paired with a chic light grey jacket.

In one of her boldest Wimbledon looks yet, in 2022 Kate wore a sunshine yellow Roksanda dress with capped sleeves, bow detailing, a fitted waist and a flared skirt.

To really channel summery energy, she accessorised it with a classic wide brimmed straw hat to watch the tennis from the Royal Box.