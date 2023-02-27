Jump to content

SAG Awards viewers declare Zendaya best dressed on red carpet: ‘Every single time’

‘The red carpet is closed’

Chelsea Ritschel
New York
Monday 27 February 2023 00:49
Are the SAG Awards The Best Way to Predict the Oscar Winners? | THR News

Viewers of the 2023 SAG Awards have declared Zendaya the best-dressed celebrity attendee at the awards show after the Euphoria star arrived in a pale pink gown.

On Sunday, Zendaya posed on the red carpet at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles ahead of the 29th annual awards, during which she will present an award.

For the occasion, the actress chose a pale pink strapless satin gown adorned with satin roses in the same shade of pink.

She completed the red carpet look with a diamond statement choker necklace, a diamond bracelet, and black nails, while she wore her hair in her newly debuted short hairstyle.

On Twitter, Zendaya’s SAG Awards outfit choice has been met with an outpouring of praise, with many declaring her look their favourite of the night.

“Zendaya is the best-dressed every single time,” one person tweeted, while another said: “Zendaya has arrived!!! Everybody can go now! The red carpet is closed.”

“Zendaya is slaying tonight… STUNNING,” someone else wrote.

This is not Zendaya’s only red carpet look of the weekend, as the actress also attended the  2023 NAACP Image Awards, where she wore two different looks.

For Zendaya’s first look of the night, she chose a lime green and black Versace gown, which she later revealed on her Instagram Story was inspired by Shego from the Disney Channel classic Kim Possible.

The actress later changed into another look to present the award for outstanding motion picture, with Zendaya opting for a Prada star bralette and matching white skirt.

