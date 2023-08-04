Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Viewers have expressed their amusement over a viral video of the moment a new father fainted in the delivery room during the birth of his child.

On 10 May, Corianne Johnson exposed her husband in footage from her April delivery, which has now attracted more than 12.7 million views. In the clip, the new mom’s partner, Cody, could be seen on the floor by the foot of her hospital bed. “I’m totally not going to pass out while you’re in labour, babe,” Corianne’s caption read, mimicking what Cody had told her before they arrived at the hospital. But despite his conviction, Cody didn’t make it past the epidural.

At the start of the video, only the 32-year-old man’s legs were visible from where Corianne was sitting. By the end, the humoured wife input two photos of her husband sipping juice and sleeping on the couch with a blanket over him in her hospital room.

Speaking to Today, Corianne confessed the little faith she had in Cody when he told her he wouldn’t faint. “I knew he was going to pass out. I regret not betting money on it,” she said. “He can’t handle needles. He didn’t even see the needle go into my back - he just saw the needle and that was it. He went down.”

Corianne then acknowledged the frequency at which people pass out in the delivery room, and pointed to the swift aid of the nurses who knew he’d “be fine”. According to Corianne, they even told her that it “happens all the time”.

“He was there for the pushing. He did great with that,” the new mother proclaimed. Though Cody was out for 10 minutes, he was revived in time to have the first look at his and Corianne’s daughter, Navy.

While Corianne knew her family wasn’t going to let Cody forget what happened, she never imagined her TikTok viewers wouldn’t either. Amused fans flooded her comments section, with more than 8,400 individuals discussing how funny they found Cody’s reaction to the needle.

“Not him tucked in like he had a hard day,” one viewer joked, while another wrote: “I would have laughed so hard the baby would have just came right out.”

“The crawling has me DEAD,” someone else added.

Other mothers also weighed in in the comments, where they shared their own experiences with their partners doing the same.

“My husband also passed out… twice and threw up all before I even had the emergency C-section,” one woman noted.

“Mine just puked twice while I suffered waiting for the epidural. Couldn’t take seeing me in pain,” another commented.

The Independent has reached out to Corianne for a comment.