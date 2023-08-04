Sweet moment UPS driver surprises his children after long week of deliveries

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A father who works as a UPS driver received a warm welcome when he surprised his children after a long week of deliveries.

In a video posted to TikTok on 18 July, TikTok user Lexy (@lifewiththebegnoches) shared the sweet moment her three children were surprised by their dad before bedtime.

“When your dad has been working crazy hours, missing dinner each night, and oftentimes bedtime but tonight he had a delivery in our neighbourhood,” Lexy wrote over the viral clip, which has since received more than 106k views. “Surprise!”

The video showed their three daughters - Bryleigh, seven, Ila, six, and Eliana, two - waiting outside their home in their pajamas, as their dad’s UPS truck pulled up to the front of the house. As soon as the girls spotted their dad, they immediately screamed with joy and ran towards the delivery truck.

“Hi, daddy!” their youngest daughter could be heard saying, while another asked: “What are you doing here?”

Their father then disembarked the UPS truck and bent down to hug each of his three daughters. Lexy captioned the clip: “The pure joy”

The heartwarming video instantly received praise from TikTok users, who applauded the parents for giving their daughters a core memory they’ll have forever.

“Made me emotional! Kids are so precious. You can tell he’s a great dad,” one person commented.

“Sooo sweet,” another shared.

In the comments, Lexy explained that the wholesome moment occurred when her husband “happened to help someone at the end of the day” and he had a delivery in their neighbourhood.

Some viewers also took the opportunity to share what it was like to grow up with a UPS driver as a parent, like one person who said: “My dad worked for UPS for 30+ years. I remember doing this as a kid. Definitely fun memories racing my siblings up the driveway to see Dad.”

“My hubby is a UPS driver as well. Many do not realise how hard they work and how much they don’t see their families,” another person said. “Glad they got to see their dad.”

“This made me smile,” a third user wrote. “Made me think of the joy I had when my own dad would come home and the joy my son has when I come home now.”

The Independent has reached out for comment.