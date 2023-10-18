Bride shocks wedding guests with McDonald’s catering

Sign up to IndyEat's free newsletter for weekly recipes, foodie features and cookbook releases Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyEats email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

One bride wanted to make sure her wedding guests were lovin’ the special day.

Stephanie Arielle, known for her wedding content on TikTok, recently posted about her decision to have McDonald’s cater her wedding for the low price of just over $200.

“We had 75 guests total and we ordered 100 chicken McNuggets, 25 junior chickens [a grilled chicken burger], 25 cheeseburgers and 50 small fries,” she said in an interview with Newsweek.

Text across the screen of her video explains that the McDonald’s was only a midnight snack and not the actual food for the ceremony. “If you want a midnight snack at your wedding but don’t wanna get your guests off the dance floor, you’re gonna wanna hear this tip,” she said in her TikTok.

“The best way to keep your guests dancing all night long is to either pass your midnight snack or put the table right at the edge of the dance floor. We did this with McDonald’s and it worked amazing. Highly recommend.”

Many people loved the idea and joked in the comments section about how they wanted to do something similar at their own wedding.

Others, however, assumed the McDonald’s would be cold by the time it arrived and commented on how cold fast food never tastes good. “Never cold McDonald’s,” one viewer commented, with another sarcastically writing, “Yum cold McDonald’s.”

One commenter wanted to know how Arielle managed to get such a large order to her wedding venue. “Okay but seriously what were the logistics of this? Did you Uber Eats? Did someone go get them from your wedding party? I want to do this.”

Arielle responded in a video explaining the planning process. “We started off by researching McDonalds’ that were close by to our venue because we wanted the food to arrive hot,” she began her TikTok.

“We ended up finding one that was less than 10 minutes away, so we went in to speak to the manager about a month before our wedding. We told him exactly what we wanted.” This included making sure the food arrived at 11 pm.

The manager responded by saying he would make sure to have enough staff that day and would deliver the food personally himself. He put the food in smaller packages than normal to make them easier to grab and go on the dance floor. The couple then confirmed with the fast food restaurant the week before the wedding and put a serving table right next to the dance floor.

Since first being posted on 6 October, the TikTok has received over three million views. Many people commented on the follow-up video too, mentioning how impressed they were with both the idea itself and how nice the restaurant’s manager was.

“I don’t drink but having McDonald’s fries while drunk sounds incredible,” one commenter wrote.

“He did amazing! I hope you tipped him well,” another commenter pointed out.

“When we were looking for a late night snack, we immediately thought of McDonald’s," Arielle said to Newsweek. “It’s our favorite guilty pleasure food and we know that everyone loves a burger or some nuggets once they’ve had a few drinks.”

The Independent has reached out to Arielle for comment.