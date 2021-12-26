How to make Bubble and Squeak with your Christmas leftovers

If you’ve spent hours sweating away in the kitchen on Christmas Day, then there’s no better Boxing Day meal than Bubble and Squeak.

The traditional British dish has been around since the 18th century when it mainly consisted of fried meat and cabbage, though nowadays the meal includes almost anything and everything leftover from dinner - as well as an egg thrown in for good measure.

According to the Oxford English Dictionary, the rather peculiar name comes from the sounds made by the meat and as they are fried.

Lucky for you, the dish is very quick and simple to whip up (even with a prosecco hangover).

What do I need?

When it comes to Bubble and Squeak, almost anything can be added to the mixture, but the staples include:

200g of cooked turkey breast, shredded

200g of potatoes, either roasted or boiled

Any leftover vegetables, including cabbage, carrots and Brussel sprouts

1 egg

Knob of goose fat, butter or oil

salt, to season

Where do I start?

1. If you managed to get through all of you Christmas veggies, then simply boil the potatoes and raw vegetables together in a large pan of salted water for 20 minutes.

Once cooked through, drain and put to one side to steam dry.

If you’re using leftover veg, then you can add these directly to the cooked potatoes or to Christmas Day’s roast potatoes.

Use your leftover roast potatoes to whip up a bubble and squeak (Getty Images)

2. Chop the potatoes and vegetables into chunks and add to the leftover turkey.

Season well and mash together, making the mixture as smooth or chunky as you like, before adding a whisked egg and then moulding into small cakes.

Top tip: Gordon Ramsey suggests using wet hands to shape the mixture, so it doesn’t clump together on your fingers.

3. If you have goose fat leftover from Christmas, then heat in a pan. Otherwise a knob of butter of a splash of oil will do.

Fry the cakes for 3-4 minutes each side, or until golden brown all over – and don’t forget to listen out for that trademark bubble and squeak sound!

If you’re watching your weight after the festive indulgence then Lean in 15 chef Joe Wicks suggests using coconut oil instead of fat or butter.

4. Serve the cakes on their own or with a dollop of cranberry sauce for a really festive feel.

Want to mix things up?

Jamie Oliver serves his bubble and squeak with a poached egg on top - as well as a cold Guinness on the side - while Gordon Ramsey suggests adding pancetta to the mix.

If your vegan or vegetarian, Ramsey also suggests adding chunks of feta or sundried tomatoes for that extra bit of flair.