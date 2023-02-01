Three delicious dinners to cook for under £1

Sign up to IndyEat's free newsletter for weekly recipes, foodie features and cookbook releases Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

With the price of food, fuel and bills soaring, finding ways to cut costs is becoming the norm. But after the last two years, Britons are still keen to eat well and drink great wine at home – while keeping a close eye on the purse strings.

Top budget chef Miguel Barclay has partnered with cult Spanish wine brand Campaneo to bring you the very best food and wine matches on a budget.

Introducing a trio of tasty, quick midweek meals that come out at just £1 a head, coupled with a showstopping red that has proved its worth among the country’s best wine critics and just £1.25 per glass, this January you can enjoy top food at a fraction of the price of a takeaway.

“They are all great winter warmers and are guaranteed to add some wow to your Wednesday or make your Monday magnificent,” says Barclay. “Serving your meals with a glass of well-matched wine will add an extra layer of excellence and make them super special.

Check out Miguel’s recipes here, which all work out at £1 a head or less:

Legendary lasagne

Hearty, warming and great for chilly evenings (Supplied)

“First up, I have paired the gorgeously smooth Campaneo Old Vines Tempranillo with my Legendary Lasagne – an absolute classic, hearty and warming and great for chilly evenings.”

Serves: 1

Ingredients:

¼ onion, diced

1 clove garlic, sliced

125g minced beef

½ tin of tomatoes (200g)

1 tsp salted butter

1 tsp plain flour

150ml milk

45g mature cheddar cheese, grated

3 pasta sheets

Olive oil

Salt and pepper

Method:

Preheat your oven to 190C/gas 5. Pan-fry the diced onion over a medium heat for 5 minutes in a splash of olive oil. Then add the minced beef, season with salt and pepper and continue to fry until the meat is nicely browned. Add chopped garlic and continue to fry for a minute or two before adding the tinned tomatoes and simmering over a low heat for 10 minutes while you make the bechamel sauce.

Melt 1 teaspoon of butter in a saucepan over a medium heat and add 1 teaspoon of flour. Stir to form a paste and then add the milk little by little while continuing to stir over a medium heat until you have a thick sauce. Remove from the heat and stir in a handful of grated cheese to finish your bechamel sauce. In an oven proof dish, layer ½ of your filling, then a sheet of pasta and ½ of your bechamel sauce. Repeat this again and top with a little extra cheese to create that signature caramelised lasagne topping. Cook in the oven for 25 minutes at 190C/gas 5 until the lasagne has a perfectly golden top.

Pair with: Campaneo Old Vines Tempranillo 2020

Asparagus fried rice with crispy chilli and egg

Deliciously different and super-sensational in the flavour stakes (Supplied)

“Secondly, I’ve paired my asparagus fried rice with the full-bodied Campaneo Old Vines Garnacha. Made with crispy chilli, this dish is a little bit fiery and is topped with a fried egg. Deliciously different and super-sensational in the flavour stakes.”

Serves: 1

Ingredients:

¼ onion, finely diced

1 garlic clove, finely diced

A few spears of asparagus, sliced chunky at an angle

Leftover cold rice

1 tsp crispy chilli sauce, plus extra for garnish

1 egg

Splash of soy sauce

Sesame oil

Method:

If you don’t have any leftover cold rice then cook ½ mug of rice for about 7 minutes in a saucepan with a lid over a medium heat along with 1 mug of water. Once all the water has been absorbed and the rice is cooked, then allow to cool. Fry the onion in a pan over a high heat in a splash of oil for a couple of minutes before adding the garlic and asparagus. After about 2 minutes, as the garlic starts to colour, add the rice then continue to pan fry for a few more minutes. Scrape everything to one side and fry an egg in the empty side, add a splash of soy sauce and serve and a dollop of crispy chilli sauce.

Pair with: Campaneo Old Vines Garnacha 2020

Miguel’s mushroom orzo

A great partnership for elevating your everyday evening meals (Supplied)

“Finally, my mushroom orzo – ready in minutes – is paired with the Campaneo Old Vines Tempranillo. A great partnership for elevating your everyday evening meals.”

Serves: 1

Ingredients:

Handful of mushrooms, sliced

Pinch of oregano

Handful of orzo

½ stock cube

Olive oil

Salt and pepper

Method:

Start by seasoning and pan frying the mushrooms in a splash of olive oil along with a pinch of oregano over a medium heat for about 5 minutes. Next, add a splash more oil and the orzo, letting the orzo absorb some of the oil. Now add about 75ml of water and the stock cube and let the orzo simmer. Once the orzo has absorbed most of the water, check to see if it is cooked and add some more water if needed. Once the orzo is cooked, garnish with a glug of olive oil and some cracked black pepper then serve.

Pair with: Campaneo Old Vines Tempranillo 2020